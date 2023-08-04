Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

They say you should dress for the job you want, not the job you have. But we say you should dress for the lifestyle you want, not the lifestyle you have. Maybe we’ve been watching too much Real Housewives of New York or …And Just Like That, but our new dream is to be a wealthy NYC mom. PTA meetings and Pilates by day, private chef dinners by night. That’s the life!

We may not be upper-class urban moms, but you would never know that from our wardrobe. It’s all about the quiet luxury look! You don’t need to spend a fortune to look luxe — you just need to choose chic styles that appear expensive.

We found 21 rich city mom summer pieces that will make you feel like Charlotte York or Jenna Lyons (on a budget). Shop these elevated essentials below!

1. Every city girl needs a black oversized blazer in her closet! Team this relaxed-fit style from Nordstrom with your favorite pair of jeans and loafers for an effortlessly elegant look — just $79!

2. The straw trend has been reigning supreme all summer long! This circular straw crossbody bag is such a cute accessory for a trip to Central Park or the Hamptons — originally $29, now just $25!

3. With over 20,000 reviews on Amazon, these chic cat eye sunglasses are a crowd-pleaser! One customer gushed, “These are so luxurious and expensive-looking!” — originally $20, now just $15!

4. Keep up with all the other cool moms with these gold drop earrings! Shoppers say these earrings look nearly identical to the popular Bottega Veneta hoops— just $15!

5. Another Bottega Veneta luxury lookalike? This woven handbag. According to one review, “It looks like the real Bottega” — just $50!

6. One way to instantly elevate an outfit is with a belt (bonus points for gold hardware!). Whether you’re wearing pants or a dress, cinch your waist with this skinny black belt from Anthropologie — just $45!

7. This beaded blue bag looks like it’s from Staud! Spice up your OOTD with a pop of color in the form of this purse — originally $98, now just $70!

8. Even if you don’t have a house in the Hamptons, pretend like you do with this Montauk Tennis Club cap. Rock this stylish baseball cap with an athleisure set or jeans and a tee — just $42!

9. One of the biggest trends for summer is a tennis dress. Sweat-wicking and sporty, this athletic dress comes with pockets and a built-in bra and shorts for gals on the go — originally $40, now just $29!

10. These linen-blend white pants are lightweight and loose, perfect for lounging at home on a hot summer day or running errands around the city — originally $33, now just $27!

11. Rich city moms love a simple tiered maxi dress. Easy and breezy, this flowy frock is a summer staple — originally $60, now just $40!

12. Here’s the thing about sparkle: too much, and you look tacky. But just the right amount is always on trend! This slouchy, shimmering shoulder bag looks like Cult Gaia — originally $30, now just $23!

13. Get ready for fall with this striped crewneck sweater! Stripes scream stealth wealth — just $37!

14. Available in every color of the rainbow (including a pretty pink), these classic ballet flats are part of the rich city mom uniform — just $27!

15. Don’t feel like shelling out thousands of dollars for the Cartier Love bracelet? Get the look for less with this gold and crystal bangle — originally $20, now just $17!

16. Crochet is a major summer trend! And this striped set feels expensive — just $40!

17. This no. 1 bestselling loungewear set looks like a similar style from Free People — just $55!

18. New Balance sneakers have become the ultimate street style shoe. Channel your inner rich city mom with these grey kicks — just $90!

19. Great for transitional weather, this sleeveless V-neck sweatshirt feels very cool-girl coded — just $68!

20. This short-sleeve button-down top is form-fitting and flattering! Add a pair of jeans or trousers and ballet flats, and you’ll look like you’re an Upper East Side mom — just $68!

21. Earn your stripes in this English Factory striped top with ruffled trim — just $70!

