Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have no shame in admitting that the majority of the clothes in our closet come from Amazon, H&M and Zara. It’s hard to keep up with all of the latest trends on a budget! We can’t constantly splurge on designer duds, just like we can’t book flights to all our dream destinations. But every now and then, we make an exception to shop at one of our favorite retailers: Revolve.

The shopping site is more than just a brand — it’s a lifestyle. From influencer trips to star-studded events, Revolve has taken over the elevated-yet-accessible fashion space. Whenever we need a look for a music festival or special occasion, we always turn to Revolve.

While most of the pieces are usually pretty pricey, today just so happens to be our lucky day! There’s a major end-of-summer sale, so we rounded up 11 deals you don’t want to miss — starting at just $25. Score these fall fashion finds before they sell out!

Agolde High-Rise Dark-Wash Jeans

After months of searching for the perfect pair of high-waisted dark-wash denim, I finally came across these Agolde jeans on sale at Revolve! Run — don’t walk — to score these flattering pants. My new go-to for a night out!

Was $198 On Sale: $72 You Save 64% See It!

House of Harlow x Revolve Long-Sleeve Mini Dress

We love a long-sleeve mini dress, and this shimmering teal style is lovely for fall! Shoppers say this frock is flattering and beautiful.

Was $278 On Sale: $195 You Save 30% See It!

Dr. Martens Combat Boots

A little grunge and a little glam, these chunky combat boots from Dr. Martens are a cult-classic. Add some edge to your fall fashion in these leather boots.

Was $210 On Sale: $105 You Save 50% See It!

Steve Madden Black Ruched Mini Dress

The perfect LBD for girls’ night out, this ruched mini dress is fun, flirty and flattering! The material is stretchy and soft for maximum comfort.

Was $49 On Sale: $25 You Save 49% See It!

Free People Off-the-Shoulder Top

This off-the-shoulder long-sleeve top (with thumbholes!) is a fall staple! Most customers commented some variation of this review: “Versatile top. I’ve received a lot of compliments on this top. It drapes nicely and is very flattering.”

Was $68 On Sale: $30 You Save 56% See It!

SNDYS x Revolve Cable-Knit Quarter-Zip Sweater

Stay cozy all fall and winter in this cable-knit quarter-zip. Bring on the sweater weather!

Was $65 On Sale: $26 You Save 60% See It!

Agolde Recycled Leather 90s Pinch-Waist Pants

Made from recycled leather, these Agolde high-waisted pants are sustainable and stylish. We’ll be rocking these pinch-waist pants with tops and sweaters until spring.

Was $378 On Sale: $125 You Save 67% See It!

Superdown Draped Mini Dress

Lady in red! Silky-smooth in satin, this long-sleeve draped mini dress is ultra-flattering.

Was $68 On Sale: $34 You Save 50% See It!

Show Me Your Mumu Ski Sweater

Après ski, anyone? Get ready for snow season in this Ski sweater from Show Me Your Mumu! The pink color palette is Barbiecore-chic.

Was $158 On Sale: $119 You Save 25% See It!

NONChalant Label High-Waisted Trousers

Take these high-waisted trousers from the office to out on the town! According to reviews, these pants are flattering and versatile.

Was $297 On Sale: $143 You Save 52% See It!

LBLC the Label Faux Leather Cropped Pants

If faux leather is more your style, then shop these buttery-soft cropped pants that instantly “mold to your body.” Team these trousers with mules, loafers or ballet flats.

Was $136 On Sale: $28 You Save 79% See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: