We have no shame in admitting that the majority of the clothes in our closet come from Amazon, H&M and Zara. It’s hard to keep up with all of the latest trends on a budget! We can’t constantly splurge on designer duds, just like we can’t book flights to all our dream destinations. But every now and then, we make an exception to shop at one of our favorite retailers: Revolve.
The shopping site is more than just a brand — it’s a lifestyle. From influencer trips to star-studded events, Revolve has taken over the elevated-yet-accessible fashion space. Whenever we need a look for a music festival or special occasion, we always turn to Revolve.
While most of the pieces are usually pretty pricey, today just so happens to be our lucky day! There’s a major end-of-summer sale, so we rounded up 11 deals you don’t want to miss — starting at just $25. Score these fall fashion finds before they sell out!
Agolde High-Rise Dark-Wash Jeans
After months of searching for the perfect pair of high-waisted dark-wash denim, I finally came across these Agolde jeans on sale at Revolve! Run — don’t walk — to score these flattering pants. My new go-to for a night out!
House of Harlow x Revolve Long-Sleeve Mini Dress
We love a long-sleeve mini dress, and this shimmering teal style is lovely for fall! Shoppers say this frock is flattering and beautiful.
Dr. Martens Combat Boots
A little grunge and a little glam, these chunky combat boots from Dr. Martens are a cult-classic. Add some edge to your fall fashion in these leather boots.
Steve Madden Black Ruched Mini Dress
The perfect LBD for girls’ night out, this ruched mini dress is fun, flirty and flattering! The material is stretchy and soft for maximum comfort.
Free People Off-the-Shoulder Top
This off-the-shoulder long-sleeve top (with thumbholes!) is a fall staple! Most customers commented some variation of this review: “Versatile top. I’ve received a lot of compliments on this top. It drapes nicely and is very flattering.”
SNDYS x Revolve Cable-Knit Quarter-Zip Sweater
Stay cozy all fall and winter in this cable-knit quarter-zip. Bring on the sweater weather!
Agolde Recycled Leather 90s Pinch-Waist Pants
Made from recycled leather, these Agolde high-waisted pants are sustainable and stylish. We’ll be rocking these pinch-waist pants with tops and sweaters until spring.
Superdown Draped Mini Dress
Lady in red! Silky-smooth in satin, this long-sleeve draped mini dress is ultra-flattering.
Show Me Your Mumu Ski Sweater
Après ski, anyone? Get ready for snow season in this Ski sweater from Show Me Your Mumu! The pink color palette is Barbiecore-chic.
NONChalant Label High-Waisted Trousers
Take these high-waisted trousers from the office to out on the town! According to reviews, these pants are flattering and versatile.
LBLC the Label Faux Leather Cropped Pants
If faux leather is more your style, then shop these buttery-soft cropped pants that instantly “mold to your body.” Team these trousers with mules, loafers or ballet flats.
