While we would love to own all of the newest, trendiest fashion releases, we usually find ourselves beelining straight to the sale and clearance section of websites and stores. New releases are just too expensive!

Today, we change things. Amazon has some amazing new arrivals for under $30 right now, meaning we’re about to level up your wardrobe for less. Shop our 17 favorites below!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Cute in front, jaw-dropping in back! This Verdusa twist-back top is such a stunner — especially for the price!

2. We Also Love: Pretty for date night or brunch but professional enough for work, this Lyaner blouse is a top-tier addition to your wardrobe!

3. We Can’t Forget: This SweatyRocks knit cami is trendy, adorable and so adorable. The cherries? We love!

4. Bonus: Florals and ruffles are the perfect combination, as evidenced by this Dokotoo blouse!

5. Extra Credit: This cropped yet oversized The Gym People tee is great for everything from workouts to hangouts!

Sweaters and Sweatshirts

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Fall is coming up quickly, so make sure you’re ready to keep it cozy with this Blooming Jelly pullover!

7. We Also Love: The accent sleeves on this thick-knit Dokotoo cardigan are going to turn heads and draw in compliments!

8. We Can’t Forget: This Verdusa pullover sweater is one of the cutest things ever. The colorful hearts? To die for!

9. Bonus: If you want something more fitted and suitable for nights out, check out this MakeMeChic knit top!

Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get much prettier than this whimsical Lyaner dress. wear the sleeves on or off your shoulders!

11. We Also Love: You’ll live in this Floerns hoodie dress come fall, whether you’re going out or chilling at home!

12. We Can’t Forget: This floral Soly Hux mini dress will be cute with sandals and a sun hat or combat boots and a moto jacket!

13. Bonus: Into the maxi dress trend? You’ll be crushing it in this Lyaner dress!

Shoes and Accessories

14. Our Absolute Favorite: The little bouquet of flowers on this Lily Queen satin tote is enchanting. This bag is so unique!

15. We Also Love: Fluffy and fun! These rainbow Verdusa slippers are must-buys for Us!

16. We Can’t Forget: These Butaby aviator sunglasses are almost guaranteed to look great on any face shape!

17. Bonus: The comfort and support of these Bronax sandals are unbeatable. They’re adjustable too!

