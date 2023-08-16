Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s about that time to start thinking about cooler weather. Forget snow and frigid temperatures for now — we’re talking late summer/early fall vibes. You might have heavy layers stored away for winter, but right now, something light will perfectly do the trick!

From early morning errands to nighttime bonfires and beyond, these lightweight layers will end up being vital for this time of year. We’re covering different types of sweaters, sweatshirts and jackets — shop below!

Cardigans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This cotton-blend Amazon Essentials cardigan is lightweight, just the right length and super soft, especially as it leaves out any buttons or closures!

2. We Also Love: If you do love the classic button-up cardigan look, check out this versatile Ahlaray sweater!

3. We Can’t Forget: Need something you can dress up? You’ll love the lacy beauty of this Allegra K cardigan from Target!

4. Bonus: For a longline silhouette, we highly recommend treating yourself to this Pilcro Ribbed Duster Cardigan Sweater from Anthropologie!

Pullover Sweaters

5. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s too early for chunky-knit sweaters and turtlenecks. Try something super light and breathable like this perforated Doshoop sweater instead!

6. We Also Love: This viscose-blend Merokeety sweater has a chic and flattering wrap-style design and such a pretty knit pattern!

7. We Can’t Forget: Bestseller coming through! This Varley Calva Knit Half Zip has a slouchy yet sporty look we’re absolutely obsessed with. Add to you Revolve cart!

8. Bonus: Remember, short-sleeve sweaters are a great option too! Check out this Saodimallsu sweater!

Pullover Sweatshirts

9. Our Absolute Favorite: More of a cozy sweatshirt person? This awesome Kirundo hoodie will be your new go-to piece!

10. We Also Love: Instead of fleece, stick with French terry for this time of year. This Amazon Essentials crew neck is our pick!

11. We Can’t Forget: This cotton-blend Hanes sweatshirt has a mid-weight feel for chilly (but not freezing) days!

12. Bonus: This lululemon half-zip hoodie‘s scuba material is naturally breathable and lightweight — and super, super soft!

Jackets

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Great for athletic purposes but more than cute enough for regular life, this Altiland zip-up jacket is such a great thing to have in your closet!

14. We Also Love: It’s time to bring back the jean jackets! This Dokotoo denim jacket is our favorite. We love the frayed hem!

15. We Can’t Forget: Rainy weather? No problem. This packable American Trends raincoat is here to help!

16. Bonus: Sophisticated fashionistas, this gem is for you! Add this Allegra K blazer to your Target cart stat!

17. Extra Credit: One more for the road! It’s shacket season, after all. Check out this quilted Zesica shirt jacket immediately!

