Travis Kelce is ready to continue traveling across Europe after taking in the views with Taylor Swift while on her Eras Tour.

“He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the couple have had a “wonderful time in Europe so far.”

The insider went on to note that “for now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor]” ahead of the 2024-2025 NFL season, which he and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will kick off with a September 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at their home field, Arrowhead Stadium.

The source tells Us there’s “one thing” Kelce and Swift, both 34, “plan to do more of” when he once again joins her across the pond: “home and décor shopping.”

“They love going antique shopping and she’s been helping him pick out some things for his new house in Kansas,” the insider shares.

Swift’s Eras Tour kickstarted their romance as Kelce tried — and failed — to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it at one of her July 2023 Kansas City performances. The two privately connected before Swift confirmed romance rumors by cheering on Kelce at a September 2023 Chiefs game.

Swift began the European leg of the tour in Paris earlier this month, during which she added a new section to the show featuring songs from her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Among the track list additions is the song “So High School,” one of many tunes Swifties have speculated is about Kelce.

The number, which serves as an outro to Swift’s performance of “But Daddy I Love Him,” had several nods to Kelce. In addition to the stage’s steps and screen featuring projections to look like bleachers and stadium lights, eagle-eyed fans noticed the song’s choreography incorporates some of Kelce’s touchdown dances.

Kelce watched her perform the song live for himself at her May 12 Paris show, which just so happened to be her 87th concert on the tour (the same number as his Chiefs jersey). Attendees spotted the athlete singing along with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at the show, as well as filming with his camera flash on and cupping his hands on his mouth during the song “Vigilante S–t.” (Not to mention, Swift subtly shouted out the Chiefs by sporting their team colors on some of her new costumes.)

“I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of The Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it,” Travis gushed on the May 15 episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “It has her new Tortured Poets Department [album], a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [her]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

In addition to spending time in Paris, Travis and Swift recently enjoyed a short romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy. Travis traveled back to the U.S. for his second annual Kelce Jam music festival last weekend, at which he named “So High School” as one of his favorite Swift songs.

Swift, meanwhile, followed up her Paris performances by traveling to Stockholm, Sweden. The tour will stop in Lisbon, Portugal, next before hitting more countries and concluding the European leg in London in August. Swift will return to the U.S. for more shows in Florida, Louisiana and Indiana this fall before wrapping up the tour with Canada shows in November and December.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson