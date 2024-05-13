Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Date of 1st 2024 NFL Season Home Game: Can Taylor Swift Attend?

By
Kansas City Chiefs Announce Date of 1st 2024 2025 NFL Season Home Game Can Taylor Swift Attend 039
Michael Owens/Getty Images

As Taylor Swift continues to take The Eras Tour across the world, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have their own stadium dates set for the upcoming NFL season.

The football league announced on Monday, May 13, that the Chiefs will kick off the 2024 NFL season by facing off against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5. The game will mark a rematch between the two teams as the Chiefs beat the Ravens at the AFC Championship in January to go on to Super Bowl LVIII. The team ultimately earned their second consecutive Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers. (Both games were attended by Swift, 34, who has been dating Kelce, also 34, since last summer.)

“Lamar vs. Mahomes to kick off the 2024 season 👀🔥,” the NFL tweeted on Monday, referring to the Ravens and Chiefs respective quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

The season opener is scheduled amid Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour, which is set to make more stops across Europe and Canada through December 8. Given that Kelce, recently extended his contract with the Chiefs to play through the end of the 2027 season, fans are wondering whether Swift will be there to support her boyfriend at his first game of the season.

Every Time Taylor Swift Attended an NFL Game to Cheer for Travis Kelce

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended One of Travis Kelce's NFL Games

According to Swift’s official website, Swift will wrap up the European leg of her tour in London in August and take a few weeks off before beginning performances in the U.S. in October and Canada in November. The Grammy winner currently has no Eras Tour shows scheduled for September, meaning she could be free to cheer on Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs’ home stadium marked the beginning of Swift and Kelce’s relationship as the athlete attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it at one of her July 2023 Kansas City Eras Tour shows.

The two eventually connected after Kelce discussed the failed flirting attempt on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, and they were officially a couple before Swift attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Date of 1st 2024 2025 NFL Season Home Game Can Taylor Swift Attend 040
David Eulitt/Getty Images

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other,” Swift revealed in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year cover story. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Only $21! Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds Today

Deal of the Day

Only $21 Today! — You Can Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds View Deal

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

Just as Swift continued to support Kelce at his NFL games, Kelce has been spotted in the audience of many of her Eras Tour concerts.

Everything Kansas City Chiefs Stars Have Said About Meeting Taylor Swift Since Travis Kelce Romance

Related: Everything the Chiefs Athletes Have Said About Meeting Taylor Swift

He traveled to Paris earlier this week for the last of Swift’s tour shows in France. The Sunday, May 12, concert marked Swift’s 87th show thus far, the same number as Kelce’s Chiefs jersey. Kelce was spotted singing and dancing along to several of her songs, most notably “So High School” from The Tortured Poets Department, which is rumored to be inspired by him.

Swift seemingly gave Kelce a shout-out by sporting the Chiefs’ red and yellow colors during the show’s 1989 and Evermore sets. She also performed another TTPD song speculated to be about Kelce, “The Alchemy,” as one of her two surprise songs.

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!