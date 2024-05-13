As Taylor Swift continues to take The Eras Tour across the world, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have their own stadium dates set for the upcoming NFL season.

The football league announced on Monday, May 13, that the Chiefs will kick off the 2024 NFL season by facing off against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5. The game will mark a rematch between the two teams as the Chiefs beat the Ravens at the AFC Championship in January to go on to Super Bowl LVIII. The team ultimately earned their second consecutive Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers. (Both games were attended by Swift, 34, who has been dating Kelce, also 34, since last summer.)

“Lamar vs. Mahomes to kick off the 2024 season 👀🔥,” the NFL tweeted on Monday, referring to the Ravens and Chiefs respective quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

The season opener is scheduled amid Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour, which is set to make more stops across Europe and Canada through December 8. Given that Kelce, recently extended his contract with the Chiefs to play through the end of the 2027 season, fans are wondering whether Swift will be there to support her boyfriend at his first game of the season.

According to Swift’s official website, Swift will wrap up the European leg of her tour in London in August and take a few weeks off before beginning performances in the U.S. in October and Canada in November. The Grammy winner currently has no Eras Tour shows scheduled for September, meaning she could be free to cheer on Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs’ home stadium marked the beginning of Swift and Kelce’s relationship as the athlete attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it at one of her July 2023 Kansas City Eras Tour shows.

The two eventually connected after Kelce discussed the failed flirting attempt on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, and they were officially a couple before Swift attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other,” Swift revealed in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year cover story. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Just as Swift continued to support Kelce at his NFL games, Kelce has been spotted in the audience of many of her Eras Tour concerts.

He traveled to Paris earlier this week for the last of Swift’s tour shows in France. The Sunday, May 12, concert marked Swift’s 87th show thus far, the same number as Kelce’s Chiefs jersey. Kelce was spotted singing and dancing along to several of her songs, most notably “So High School” from The Tortured Poets Department, which is rumored to be inspired by him.

Swift seemingly gave Kelce a shout-out by sporting the Chiefs’ red and yellow colors during the show’s 1989 and Evermore sets. She also performed another TTPD song speculated to be about Kelce, “The Alchemy,” as one of her two surprise songs.