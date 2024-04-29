Travis Kelce has signed a massive new contract that will keep him in Chiefs Kingdom for two more years.

The two-year extension, worth $34.25 million, was announced on Monday, April 29, and cements his spot in Kansas City through the end of the 2027 season. Kelce, 34, will earn $17 million guaranteed this year as part of the deal, which makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

“Back at it again, baby!” he exclaimed in a video posted Monday via the Chiefs’ X page. “Feels good to be in K.C. I remember coming here 12 years ago, man.”

As Kelce got noticeably emotional, he pounded his chest and gave an enthusiastic nod to the future.

“It’s an honor and pleasure and I can’t wait to get after it these next two years,” he continued. “No better than right now. Getting fired up for this year. Just got out on the field with the boys. We’re back at it, baby! Chiefs forever.”

Kelce’s good friend and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated the news with a post via X on Monday afternoon.

Mahomes, 28, wrote, “I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!”

In announcing the contract extension, sportswriter Ian Rapoport gave a sly nod to a song title of Taylor Swift’s, who is currently dating Travis.

“No more Champagne Problems,” the NFL insider shared via X. “The #Chiefs and All-Pro and Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new 2-year contract extension to make him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, sources say.”

The Chiefs kept things simple in announcing the news via social media. The reigning Super Bowl champions simply wrote, “We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract.”

“It’s hard to put into words what Travis means to this organization, this city,” Chiefs’ GM Brett Veach said shortly after the extension was announced. “It was certainly a priority to adjust his contract for us.”

Veach concluded, “Just a really special moment and day for this organization to once again recognize arguably one of greatest tight ends to ever do it.”

It was a big day for the Kelce family, as it was also reported that Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, signed a deal to join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown as on-air talent for the upcoming season.

According to The Athletic, ESPN emerged to nab Jason, 36, from an interested field that also included CBS, NBC and Prime Video.