Travis Kelce Spotted Dancing at Taylor Swift’s 87th ‘Eras Tour’ Concert in Paris

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift. Getty Images (2)

Travis Kelce traveled to Paris to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert as she celebrated her 87th tour date — which just so happens to be Kelce’s jersey number.

The NFL star, 34, was spotted in the crowd at Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, May 12, as the singer, also 34, performed. He looked joyful as he danced to her hits, including classics such as “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me,” per social media footage.

Kelce has been a regular attendee at Swift’s concerts during the NFL offseason. In February, he made the lengthy trip to Sydney, where he was seen wearing a stack of friendship bracelets and handing out guitar picks to fans. The following month, Kelce traveled to Singapore to support Swift.

The couple — who began dating in summer 2023 — have been spending extra quality time together in recent months as she has been on a break from her tour since March. They kept a low profile in the early weeks of her hiatus, taking a romantic vacation to The Bahamas in March. In April, they reemerged to attend the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where they showed PDA, kissing and embracing, as they enjoyed multiple performances.

Later that month, Kelce and Swift supported their friend Patrick Mahomes at a Las Vegas auction for his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. Kelce took to the stage to announce that his “significant other” wanted to donate Eras Tour tickets to benefit the organization, which ultimately went for $80,000.

Amid their respective pauses from their busy careers, the pair “deepened their bond” thanks to “all the time they’ve spent together recently,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April.

As Swift prepared to resume the international leg of the Eras Tour, which will wrap up in December after a nearly two-year run, the insider divulged that her strengthened connection with Kelce “makes the prospect of her tour more challenging” because “she’ll be sad” about their time apart.

Still, the two are on the same page about their demanding work schedules. “They support and respect [each other],” the source added. “They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.”

In the meantime, Swift and Kelce were committed to “making the most of the time they have together.”

During Swift’s hiatus, she released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which featured songs seemingly inspired by her romance with Kelce.

“He heard everything before it was released. He is so proud of [her] and understands and accepts that being with her means being a part of her music,” a source told Us of Kelce’s reaction to the album. “And he’s secure and fine with it.”

