Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce truly had the best day while packing on the PDA at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 13.

“Taylor and Travis were in the wings of the stage watching the Bleachers set,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set.”

According to the insider, Swift and Kelce, both 34, were dancing throughout the “entire set.” (Bleachers is fronted by Jack Antonoff, one of Swift’s longtime collaborators and close pals.)

“[It] looked like they were having the best time and very much in love,” the onlooker adds.

Kelce and Swift also made a statement with their festival getups, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end opting for a flannel shirt, huge sunglasses and a Happy Gilmore baseball cap. Swift also covered her blonde tresses with a hat, picking one that supported Travis and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. She completed her look with a black button-up shirt and a matching miniskirt.

Once Bleachers’ performance was over, Kelce and Swift took in Ice Spice’s set from the crowd. Ice Spice, 24, is another one of the Tortured Poets Department singer’s friends, who even performed a remixed version of their “Karma” duet on Saturday.

Swift and Travis adorably cheered when they realized “Karma” was in Ice Spice’s setlist, per social media footage, before singing and dancing along to the track. The pair were joined by Swift’s Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter and her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

Swift has been dating the football star since summer 2023 after he expressed interest in her via “New Heights.” That July, Travis lamented that Swift “didn’t want to meet [him]” when he went to her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. A mysterious matchmaker, later revealed to be Swift’s cousin, shared the recording with Swift, and she eventually reached out to Travis.

After weeks of privately dating, Swift and Travis took their romance to the next level when she went to her first Chiefs game.

“I don’t know how I did [got Taylor’s attention] because she wasn’t into sports,” Travis joked on his podcast earlier this month. “So I don’t know how the f—k I did it.”

Throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season culminating in Super Bowl LVIII, Swift turned up to support her man in between Eras concerts. After Travis and the Chiefs won the NFL championship in February, he hit the road to spend time with Swift between international concerts.

Swift has been on hiatus from touring since March, hunkering down with Travis at her Los Angeles pad. Us broke the news in April that the couple planned to attend Coachella to support her friends, including Antonoff, 40, and Lana Del Rey. Per the second insider, Swift and Kelce rented a local house during the festival weekend.

With reporting by Travis Cronin