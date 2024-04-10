Travis Kelce is taking full credit for manifesting his relationship with Taylor Swift into existence — even if he doesn’t know exactly how it happened.

During the Wednesday, April 10, episode of Travis, 34, and Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast, guest Lil Dicky asked about Travis’ high-profile romance with Swift, 34.

“It’s fun. I’m having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high, enjoying it all,” the Kansas City Chiefs player noted. “Bringing new lives to the football world, opening the football world up to new things.”

Lil Dicky, 36, went on to wax poetically about Travis and Swift’s love story, saying, “I think it’s the best thing ever. Honestly, my take on it — not that you wanna spend time talking about it for the 5000th time — but like, I just think there’s something that just makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school. Your most popular pop star, beloved musician, somehow met the most popular, beloved athlete and they actually fell in love.”

The rapper said anyone who didn’t support Travis and Swift was a “bitter loser.”

“But I think a lot of people who would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it and they acknowledge they love it because there’s something so American about it,” Lil Dicky added. “There’s something just classic about it.”

In response, Travis joked that he wasn’t sure how he pulled Swift. “I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports. So I don’t know how the f—k I did it,” he said before Dicky started to retell their origin story. ,

Travis interjected and said, “I know exactly how I did it.”

The couple quietly started dating last summer after Travis publicly revealed his crush on Swift.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told Jason on their “New Heights” podcast in July 2023. “So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He added: “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”

Two months later, Swift and Travis took their relationship public when she began regularly cheering her boyfriend on from the stands. Travis admitted at the time that he was still trying to navigate the attention surrounding him and Swift.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he said on a September 2023 episode of his podcast. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

Swift, meanwhile, waved off concerns about having her love life in the spotlight.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview in December 2023. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

After Swift showed support for Travis when the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII — and he returned the favor for her overseas Eras Tour dates — the pair have been keeping a low profile.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

Travis and Swift enjoyed the “break from the buzz” of their careers. “They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family,” the insider added. “They don’t want to spend too much time apart.”