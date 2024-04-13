The Coachella Music and Arts Festival is once again proving to be just as stylish as any fashion show.

“Plan your outfits in advance because it’s a whole thing with all the right accessories and vibes,” Paris Hilton exclusively advised Us Weekly on Friday, April 12, at the Absolut House party. “[And] make sure to bring an electric fan, it is hot!”

Hilton, 43, further gushed that it is “fun to go” to the festival and hang with her husband, Carter Reum, and “enjoy the music [and] support my friends.”

The Paris in Love star wasn’t the only star to dress to impress at the Indio, California, festival. Megan Fox, for her part, sported a pair of denim cutoffs with a white tank and blazer at Celsius’ party, completing her look with a woven cowboy hat.

“Summertime sadness,” she captioned an Instagram pic of her outfit, borrowing Lana Del Rey’s song title.

Keep scrolling to see more stars’ best 2024 Coachella outfits: