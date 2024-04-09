Festival season is here, and Coachella 2024 is one of the biggest and wildest parties in the desert for music lovers and celebrities alike.

While the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will have epic performances by Suki Waterhouse and No Doubt, the three-day event isn’t just about music. (Coachella takes place back-to-back weekends in Indio, California, April 12-14 and 19-21.)

In this week’s “VIP Scene” episode, Us Weekly is breaking down the biggest parties and events taking place at Coachella. First up: Desert Nights by TAO Group Hospitality at the Zenyara estate.

Desert Nights by TAO Group Hospitality’s six days of fun will include its own DJ lineup, including DJ Tennis, Skepta, Dom Dolla and Kaskade. Keep an eye out for celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Paris Hilton in between sets.

Neon Carnivàl is a can’t-miss event in the California desert thanks to mastermind Brent Bolthouse and producing partner Jeffrey Best. This year’s bash is presented by Liquid I.V. with Patrón El Alto and The Levi’s® Brand.

The VIP event takes place at an undisclosed location with rides, a giant Ferris wheel and pop-up performances. Plus, it’s been known to host A-listers such as Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

CELSIUS decided on a Cosmic Desert theme for its festival experience, which will have exclusive merchandise, custom piercing stations, games and artists such as T-Pain taking the stage. In years past, Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay have been spotted rocking out in this area.

When it comes to on-site experiences, Us recommends checking out AbsolutLand. The interactive land is on the festival grounds and will begin with a kick-off brunch hosted by Matt Rodgers, which will highlight the brand’s Absolut Cosmo.

If beer is more your jam, stop by the Heineken House. In addition to sipping on Heineken, attendees can listen to a star-studded lineup with everyone from Fat Joe to Lupe Fiasco.

Aperol is also heading back to the desert this year with its new Aperol Terazza. Riverdale’s Camila Mendes is slated to appear at the authentic Aperol Aperitivo Italiano culinary experience, which is inspired by Venice. The experience will hit its peak during the golden hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila is creating a pioneer-style Western town complete with a full-service saloon and complimentary cocktails from the tequila brand.

Amex card members and their three guests can explore four immersive rooms while on site. Each room will be unique, with one inspired by Reneé Rapp’s breakout album, Snow Angel.

DoLab will be keeping up with its tradition of making its own stage at Coachella each year. The space is known for surprise guests, like Calvin Harris’ 2023 performance.

Last, but certainly not least, is Goldenvoice’s Palm Springs Surf Club. Before heading to the Indio Polo Grounds for the official Coachella event, partygoers can stop by the Surf Club to surf, swim, lounge on a daybed or ride the lazy river. There will also be eateries spread out throughout the venue both weekends.

Watch the video above for more details on where to go over Coachella’s two weekends. Check back next week for an all-new episode of Us Weekly’s “VIP Scene.”