The new year is still young, but the calendar is already full of music festivals showcasing artists of all genres — and drawing in the biggest celebs.

Festival season is usually characterized by surprise collaborations, major fashion moments and controversy, and 2024 will likely be no different. From Boston to L.A., dozens of different events will bring in major talent to please every type of music fan. From the hip-hop-centric Rolling Loud to the country-focused Stagecoach, there’s no shortage of options for attendees.

Coachella, the star-studded party in the California desert, is one of the biggest music festivals in the United States and always yields memorable moments. Swifties may remember Taylor Swift’s “Bleachella” transformation in 2016, when the singer unveiled platinum blonde locks to support then-boyfriend Calvin Harris at the festival.

Several years later, Harry Styles surprised screaming fans by duetting with Shania Twain and Lizzo during his 2022 headlining sets. Frank Ocean, meanwhile, made headlines at last year’s festival when he dropped out of weekend two after his first performance was plagued with production issues.

Coachella is far from the only game in town, though, as artists including Hozier, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Noah Kahan, Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, Ed Sheeran, Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion, Stevie Nicks and many more will be making the rounds at festivals nationwide this year.

Read on for a complete, chronological guide to each major festival hitting the U.S. in 2024:

Innings Festival

When: February 23-24

Where: Tempe, Arizona

Headliners: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Jimmy Eat World, Macklemore, Third Eye Blind

Acts to Watch:

Greta Van Fleet: The Grammy-winning prog rock band has played at some of the biggest arenas in the U.S. to promote their third album, Starcatcher, and they’re generating buzz for their raw, Led Zeppelin–esque sound.

Phantogram: Why does their 2014 track “Black Out Days” sound so familiar? Because a remix of the musical duo’s song was all over TikTok last year. Phantogram has been releasing music since 2007 and currently boasts over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Why It’s Special: Innings Festival takes place during MLB Spring Training in Arizona and allows “passionate baseball fans to come together and practice some of their own skills among the greats.” In addition to the music lineup, baseball icons including Ryan Dempster, Matt Kemp and Luis Gonzalez will make appearances at the event.

Extra Innings Festival

When: March 1-2

Where: Tempe, Arizona

Headliners: Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Morgan Wade

Acts to Watch:

Elle King: You may recognize her 2015 hit “Ex’s & Oh’s” or her 2023 duet with Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” The daughter of comedian Rob Schneider, King seamlessly blends genres with her gravelly, bluesy vocals and country-pop sensibility.

Larkin Poe: Sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell make up the American roots rock duo Larkin Poe. Their album Blood Harmony is up for Best Contemporary Blues Album at the upcoming 66th Grammy Awards.

Why It’s Special: As the second weekend of the Spring Training–based Innings festival, Extra Innings will also feature a slate of MLB legends including Adrián González, Ryan Braun, Tim Raines and Bobby Valentine.

Rolling Loud California

When: March 15-17

Where: Inglewood, California

Headliners: Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Future x Metro Boomin, Big Sean

Acts to Watch:

Partynextdoor: The first artist signed to Drake’s record label OVO Sound, Canadian musician Partynextdoor is known for his producing work with Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Kanye West, Usher and more.

Summer Walker: Her second album, Still Over It, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and broke the record for most single-day album streams by a female artist on Apple Music. The R&B singer-songwriter’s recent release Clear 2: Soft Life EP is up for Best R&B Album at the upcoming 66th Grammy Awards.

Why It’s Special: The hip-hop and R&B festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, bringing the biggest names in the industry together in the City of Angels.

Ultra Music Festival Miami

When: March 22-24

Where: Miami, Florida

Headliners: Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto

Acts to Watch:

Afrojack: A frequent collaborator of David Guetta, the Dutch DJ has found success with features on hit songs “Give Me Everything” with Ne-Yo and Nayer, “Run the World (Girls)” with Beyoncé and “Hey Mama” with Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Bebe Rexha.

Gryffin: Boasting over 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Gryffin first made waves with his remixes of songs by Tove Lo and Maroon 5. As a classically trained pianist and guitar player, the musician creates unique dance pop that combines both organic and electronic sound.

Why It’s Special: As one of the preeminent EDM events in the nation, Ultra Music Festival offers electronic music fans a jam-packed lineup of performers against a backdrop of ocean views.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

When: April 12-14 and April 19-21

Where: Indio, California

Headliners: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, No Doubt, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, Blur

Acts to Watch:

Reneé Rapp: The former Broadway star released her debut EP, Everything to Everyone, in 2022, which she quickly followed with her 2023 album, Snow Angel. After generating buzz for her performance as Regina in the Tony Award-nominated Mean Girls musical (a role she reprised in the 2024 movie adaptation), Rapp’s candid social media presence, vulnerable lyrics and versatile sound helped her rise to the top of the charts.

Faye Webster: While Webster has been releasing music for over a decade, the indie artist is still catching listeners — including President Barack Obama, who included her song “Better Distractions” on his list of favorites of 2020 — by surprise. Webster has garnered over 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is also a photographer whose work has been published in Billboard and Rolling Stone.

Why It’s Special: As one of the largest music festivals in the world, Coachella attracts a wide range of celebrities and influencers, often yielding memorable pop culture moments and fashion looks. The festival also has a tradition of showcasing visual art, including interactive sculptures.

Stagecoach Festival

When: April 26-28

Where: Indio, California

Headliners: Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Leon Bridges, Bailey Zimmerman, The Beach Boys, Willie Nelson, Nickelback, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa

Acts to Watch:

Megan Maroney: Maroney’s 2022 single “Tennessee Orange” charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned her the Female Breakthrough Video of the Year trophy at the CMT Music Awards.

The War and Treaty: The husband-and-wife duo are up for two awards at this year’s Grammys and made history as the first Black duo to be nominated for Duo of the Year at the CMAs. “Somebody somewhere said, ‘Hey, you know what? War and Treaty did something this year deserving of a certain kind of recognition,’” vocalist Michael Trotter Jr. told Us Weekly exclusively last year. “To be nominated alongside Jelly Roll, I will say that that’s just another testimony in itself.”

Why It’s Special: Branded as “California’s Country Music Festival,” Stagecoach brings Southern sounds to the desert. The festival also offers attractions including the Compton Cowboys horseback riders, Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse and a HonkyTonk Dance Hall curated by Diplo.

Shaky Knees Music Festival

When: May 3-5

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Headliners: Noah Kahan, Weezer, Queens of the Stone Age, Arcade Fire, Young the Giant, Billy Idol, The Offspring

Acts to Watch:

Girl in Red: The Norwegian singer-songwriter tackles heartbreak and mental health in her indie pop songs. Her passionate fan base includes Taylor Swift, who asked Girl in Red to join her as an opener on her record-breaking Eras Tour in 2023.

Del Water Gap: A staple of the festival circuit in recent years, indie pop musician Del Water Gap garnered attention for his 2020 single “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat.” A frequent collaborator of Maggie Rogers, Del Water Gap also contributed to her 2022 album, Surrender.

Why It’s Special: With a name inspired by lyrics from My Morning Jacket’s “Steam Engine,” Shaky Knees Festival was founded in 2013 to cater to fans of rock and indie music in Atlanta.

Hangout Festival

When: May 17-19

Where: Gulf Shores, Alabama

Headliners: Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The Chainsmokers, Cage the Elephant, Dominic Fike, Reneé Rapp, Jessie Murph

Acts to Watch:

Chappell Roan: Fresh off the release of her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Roan has been generating buzz for her queer-positive pop. She has also joined Olivia Rodrigo and Fletcher as a supporting act on their respective tours.

Matt Maeson: You may recognize Maeson from his platinum singles “Cringe” and “Hallucinogenics,” the latter of which was remixed with Lana Del Rey in 2020. The Virginia native has topped the Billboard Alternative chart on multiple occasions and has over 3 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Why It’s Special: Held on the white sand beaches of Alabama, Hangout Festival offers a unique musical experience right on the coast. The festival offers a varied lineup of artists alongside a roller rink and beach volleyball courts. At the main stage, audiences can watch their favorite acts from a giant in-ground pool.

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

When: May 17-19

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Headliners: While the lineup has not yet been announced, last year’s festival featured David Guetta, Marshmello, Afrojack, Alok, Subtronics, Tiësto, Zedd, Loud Luxury, Martin Garrix and Yellow Claw.

Why It’s Special: Held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, EDC is the largest EDM festival in North America. The festival boasts major interactive art structures, glow-in-the-dark and LED environments and carnival attractions to immerse fans in a neon world.

Boston Calling

When: May 24-26

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Headliners: Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, Tyler Childers, The Killers, Hozier, Trey Antastasio & Classic Tab, Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Rapp, Young the Giant

Acts to Watch:

Luke Hemmings: A founding member of 5 Seconds of Summer, Hemmings launched his solo career in 2021 with his debut album, When Facing the Things We Turn Away From.

The Revivalists: The eight-piece rock band has topped the Billboard Alternative chart with songs like “Wish I Knew You” and “All My Friends.” Their soulful alt-rock sound has earned them nearly 2 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Why It’s Special: With a lineup cocurated by Aaron Dessner of The National, Boston Calling prides itself on selecting up-and-coming music acts for a celebration in the heart of historic Boston.

BottleRock Napa Valley

When: May 24-26

Where: Napa, California

Headliners: Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Queens of the Stone Age, Norah Jones, Dominic Fike, The Kid Laroi, Kali Uchis, St. Vincent, Nelly, Bebe Rexha

Acts to Watch:

Stephen Sanchez: After gaining international recognition for his hit song “Until I Found You,” Sanchez released his 2023 debut, Angel Face, a concept album set in the 1950s. The musician has a strong social media presence and channels Elvis Presley with his soulful vocals.

Holly Humberstone: With a musical style influenced by Lorde, Bon Iver, Phoebe Bridgers and Haim, English singer-songwriter Humberstone made her festival debut at Glastonbury in 2019 and has since been steadily gaining international recognition. Humberstone has also supported Girl in Red and Olivia Rodrigo on their respective North American tours.

Why It’s Special: Advertised as “the first taste of summer,” Bottlerock provides a strong lineup of artists alongside a selection of the famous wines of Napa Valley, meaning attendees can enjoy local spirits while catching their favorite acts.

Railbird Music Festival

When: June 1-2

Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Headliners: Noah Kahan, Turnpike Troubadours, Chris Stapleton, Hozier, Counting Crows, Wynonna Judd, Lord Huron, Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Marcus King

Acts to Watch:

Flatland Cavalry: Since their first EP in 2015, Flatland Cavalry has made waves in the country and folk music worlds. The Americana band pays tribute to their West Texas roots with their gritty, earthy sound.

Johnnyswim: Musical collaborators and husband and wife Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez make up the Nashville-based duo Johnnyswim. The singer-songwriters have been releasing music since 2008 and recently gained recognition for their show on the Magnolia Network, which follows their family and band on tour.

Why It’s Special: Named after “a horse racing enthusiast known for sticking close to the action, hanging on the rail as each contender comes barreling down the track,” Railbird Festival promises to keep country and folk fans on the edge of their seats. In addition to music, the festival offers curated Kentucky bourbon experiences to honor the state’s distilleries.

Governors Ball Music Festival

When: June 7-9

Where: New York, New York

Headliners: Post Malone, Rauw Alejandro, The Killers, 21 Savage, SZA, Peso Pluma

Acts to Watch:

Sabrina Carpenter: While she got her start on the Disney Channel, Carpenter embraced a more mature pop sound with her 2022 album, Emails I Can’t Send. The singer joined Taylor Swift as an opener for her record-breaking Eras Tour, and her song “Nonsense” spent 19 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Labrinth: The English singer-songwriter has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Kanye West, The Weeknd and Noah Cyrus. Aside from his solo work, Labrinth is one-third of the supergroup LSD alongside Sia and Diplo, and the musician won an Emmy for his composition work on the HBO show Euphoria.

Why It’s Special: Along with some of the biggest names in music, Gov Ball attendees can enjoy a taste of NYC with pop-ups and food trucks serving fare from some of the city’s popular restaurants. Advertised as “New York’s biggest party,” the festival is held in Queens’ Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

When: June 13-16

Where: Manchester, Tennessee

Headliners: Post Malone, Maggie Rogers, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again, Cage the Elephant, Megan Thee Stallion, Melanie Martinez, Fisher, Carly Rae Jepsen

Acts to Watch:

Lizzy McAlpine: While McAlpine’s debut EP was released in 2018, her song “Ceilings” went viral on TikTok in 2023 and gave the singer-songwriter international recognition. The folk-pop singer has collaborated with Niall Horan, Noah Kahan, John Mayer and Finneas.

Ethel Cain: After releasing her debut album, Preacher’s Daughter, in 2022, Cain received widespread acclaim and garnered a cult following online. She draws inspiration from Christian and Gregorian music, incorporating gothic and Americana themes in her genre-bending songs.

Why It’s Special: As one of the longest-running American music festivals, Bonnaroo has revolutionized the modern summer rock festival experience since its inception in 2002. The festival offers a diverse lineup of over 150 acts with 24/7 music and activities.

Outside Lands

When: August 9-11

Where: San Francisco, California

Headliners: While the lineup has yet to be announced, last year’s headlining acts included Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe.

Why It’s Special: The three-day festival celebrates “music, food, wine, beer, art, cannabis and everything we love about the Bay Area.” Named for San Francisco’s western neighborhoods, the multi-genre festival features a wide array of art installations and areas dedicated to cannabis, activism and sustainability.

All Things Go Music Festival

When: September 30-October 1

Where: Columbia, Maryland

Headliners: Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, Mt. Joy, Lizzy McAlpine, Dayglow, Fletcher

Acts to Watch:

Suki Waterhouse: The English actress and model launched a music career with successful singles “Brutally” and “Good Looking” in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Her first album, I Can’t Let Go, was released in 2022 and earned buzz for its melancholic soft-pop beats and vulnerable lyrics.

Muna: The indie-pop trio consisting of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson is no stranger to big crowds, having joined Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour in 2023,. Their 2021 ode to queer love, “Silk Chiffon” featuring Phoebe Bridgers, has garnered over 64 million streams on Spotify.

Why It’s Special: Founded in 2014, All Things Go Festival is known for its women-focused and LGBTQIA+-friendly vibe and advocacy. Held outside of Washington, D.C., the festival brings some of the biggest stars of today to the East Coast.

Austin City Limits Music Festival

When: October 4-6 and 11-13

Where: Austin, Texas

Headliners: While the lineup has not yet been announced, the 2023 festival featured Mumford & Sons, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, Maggie Rogers, The Lumineers, Kendrick Lamar, Major Lazer, Foo Fighters, The 1975, Hozier and Labrinth.

Why It’s Special: With eight different stages, Austin City Limits gathers musicians across rock, hip-hop, country, electronic and indie genres. The festival is based on the television series of the same name and aims to foster musical and cultural diversity.

When We Were Young Festival

When: October 19-20

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Headliners: My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Simple Plan, Pierce the Veil

Acts to Watch:

The All-American Rejects: Major hits like “Gives You Hell,” “Dirty Little Secret” and “Move Along” gave the All-American Rejects worldwide recognition in the early aughts. While the band has not released a studio album in over a decade, they have continued to tour and have sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

Cobra Starship: The dance rock band announced their breakup in 2015, but they released a new song in 2021 and plan to make a rare reunion performance at the festival. Their hits “Good Girls Go Bad” and “You Make Me Feel …” dominated the airwaves in the early 2000s.

Why It’s Special: The festival designed for early 2000s nostalgia launched in Las Vegas in 2022 with a punk-dominated lineup. The event’s musical acts, most of which hit their prime in the early aughts, play their most iconic music for nostalgic audiences.

Lollapalooza

When: TBD

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Headliners: While the lineup has not yet been announced, last year’s headlining acts included Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey and Noah Kahan.

Why It’s Special: The Chicago festival was created in 1991 by Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction, and it remains one of the largest and longest-running festivals in North America. With nine stages and over 170 acts, Lollapalooza offers nonstop music in downtown Chicago with views of Lake Michigan.