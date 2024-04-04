New York City is home to all sorts of A-listers, many of whom are part of an elite group that can not only afford, but often frequents, the Big Apple’s best members-only clubs.

In this week’s “VIP Scene” episode, Us Weekly is pulling back the curtain on NYC’s hottest members-only establishments and revealing how much it costs to join. First up: Aman, which is located atop the historic Crown Building on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue.

The $200,000 initiation fee with an additional $15,000 per year gets members access to the exclusive apartments in the building and a lavish hotel. The rooftop garden and pool are just as glamorous as the venue’s three-floor spa.

Zero Bond isn’t as expensive to join starting at $750 to $5,000 in initiation fees with an added price tag of $2,750 to $4,400 per year.

The NYC institution has become a favorite of Taylor Swift, who enjoyed a night out with pals Selena Gomez and Keleigh Teller in December 2023 ahead of her 34th birthday.

Related: Taylor Swift's Inner Circle Taylor Swift is quite popular! Take a look at some of the star's celebrity best friends -- including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Lily Aldridge, and more

Swift, 34, has also had a date night with boyfriend Travis Kelce at Zero Bond, which is one of the many hotspots in the city that has an annual Met Gala afterparty. The club not only features restaurants, bars and lounges, but it houses a library and screening room that members can use.

The Ned Nomad, which was cocreated by Soho House founder Nick Jones, opened in 2022. It has since become an afterparty staple in the city where both Bella Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted.

After paying a $1,5000 initiation deposit and $5,000 annually, members can attend exclusive events, visit the building’s art gallery and dine at its many restaurants. The rooftop eatery focuses on Mediterranean food and gives guests an exquisite view of the Empire State Building.

Related: Which Hollywood Club Has a Dessert Named for Kendall Jenner? VIP Guide When the clock strikes midnight, the party is just beginning at Hollywood’s hottest nightclubs. In this week’s “VIP Scene” episode, Us Weekly is diving into the City of Angels’ celebrity-approved clubs, many of which are frequented by Kendall Jenner and her inner circle. Poppy, which is located on N La Cienega Blvd, is a go-to […]

Casa Cipriani, meanwhile, costs between $1,000 to $2,000 for initiation. Once in, members owe $2,000 to $5,000 per year. However, not everyone will get into this coveted space as it’s known for its 4,000-person waitlist.

The good news is if you’re a member you can enjoy the venue’s Cipriani restaurant, Jazz Café and rooftop views.

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on New York City’s best members-only clubs. Check back next week for an all-new “VIP Scene” episode.