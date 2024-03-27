When the clock strikes midnight, the party is just beginning at Hollywood’s hottest nightclubs.

In this week’s “VIP Scene” episode, Us Weekly is diving into the City of Angels’ celebrity-approved clubs, many of which are frequented by Kendall Jenner and her inner circle.

Poppy, which is located on N La Cienega Blvd, is a go-to spot for Jenner, 28, and BFF Hailey Bieber. The whimsical space is described as a “fantasy” where “nightclub meets high-fashion playground,” according to its website.

Poppy’s mingling spaces include a storybook-themed seating area with couches, hanging topiary and bold wallpaper backdrops as well as a cozy and lush library bar. Guests can enjoy a chic dinner at the eatery before the restaurant becomes a nightlife hub at 11 p.m.

Delilah on Santa Monica Blvd is another one of Jenner’s favorites, so much so that the restaurant named its “slutty brownie” dessert in honor of the model. The treat is an Oreo, chocolate chip cookie and brownie all in one topped with ice cream, caramel and chocolate drizzle.

Jenner, however, is just one of many celebrities who can be spotted at the hotspot. Drake has become “family at this point,” co-owner John Terzian told Vanity Fair in June 2023, noting the singer often dines at the eatery.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have also eaten at the establishment, and both Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, 27, have celebrated their birthdays in one of the lavish rooms.

“We built this place to protect our friends,” Terzian told the outlet, boasting about Delilah’s plush velvet seating areas and over-the-top party space that is located behind a velvet curtain.

If you want to nibble on something while at the restaurant, Us recommends the lobster pita crisps and then, of course, dessert.

Bootsy Bellows on the famed Sunset Blvd can’t be missed for partygoers. David Arquette is a co-owner of this establishment, which features live musical performances, including singers, DJs and puppets.

Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Sofia Richie have all been seen partying at the cool hub over the years.

Last, but not least, is Sunset Tower, which is also located on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood.

Head to the top of the Sunset Tower Hotel for the Tower Bar to see gorgeous views of Los Angeles and possibly spot A-listers like Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney. Try the TB chopped salad or avocado toast to feel like a real California star.

Watch the exclusive video above for more from Hollywood’s hottest clubs. Check back next week for an all-new “VIP Scene” episode.