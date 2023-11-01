Los Angeles is the birthplace of Hollywood — and home to celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Kendall Jenner — so it’s no surprise that A-listers can be spotted all over the city at the hottest restaurants and clubs.

If you’re ready for a trip to Tinsel Town, pay attention to this week’s “VIP Scene” for Us Weekly’s ultimate guide to L.A. For starters, the Us team suggests you venture to Horses off Sunset Boulevard as it is a go-to stop for Will Ferrell and Beyoncé. While there, try the famous Cornish Hen, trust Us.

Looking for a lighter lunch option? Check out The Ivy off of N Robertson Blvd. The elegant eatery makes for the perfect “caught by the paps” backdrop and is ideal for people watching. Yes, Aniston, 54, and Paris Hilton have been photographed there on multiple occasions.

When visiting West L.A., set your sights on Delilah, which has become the one-stop-shop for the Jenner family. Both Kendall, 27, and Kylie Jenner frequent the space and are known for celebrating nearly every milestone at the establishment.

Kylie, now 26, famously threw her 21st birthday bash at Delilah, which was transformed into a pink palace complete with a ball pit for guests to dive into.

“Flowers were hanging by the bar and there were special Kylie 21st birthday cups,” a source exclusively told Us after the party in August 2018. “Balloons were on the ceiling and waiters passed around appetizers and Jell-O shots. There was a Barbie birthday cake and champagne brought out around 1am where everyone in the entire venue sang happy birthday and no presents were given at the party.”

Kendall, for her part, was spotted at the restaurant in August when she hosted an 818 Day event for her liquor brand, 818 Tequila. The model wore a sheer, nude pink one-shoulder dress as she stepped out for the occasion.

The City of Angels is also known for the brunch spot Joan’s on Third, which continually draws in celebrity clientele, including Justin Bieber (and wife Hailey!) and Hilary Duff. The star sightings sure to impress, but don’t sleep on the menu, which features delicious BLT sandwiches and playful French toast recipes.

Watch the exclusive video above for more celebrity-approved L.A. hotspots — like the perfect late-night eatery — and check back next week for an all-new “VIP Scene” episode.