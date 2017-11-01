Nothing holding them back! Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin were openly affectionate at the Halloween party the model hosted with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye in L.A. on Tuesday, October 31.

“At the end of the night, Hailey was with Shawn and they were holding hands and cuddling up to each other,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They left together at the end of the night.”

Baldwin, 20, previously dated Justin Bieber and was linked to Drake in 2016. Mendes, 19, and Camila Cabello were rumored to be dating this year, but the “Stitches” crooner shut down the reports in March.

The fete, held at West Hollywood’s Delilah, was also attended by Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, and Blake Griffin, who Jenner has been dating in recent months.

“Kendall was very into DJing, but sometimes would look over to see if Blake was watching her,” the observer tells Us. “At one point, they took a group shot in the photo booth. They showed more PDA after that and she had her arm around him and lead him through the crowd.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Thursday, October 26, that Jenner and the NBA star, 28, are officially dating. “They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple,” a source told Us of the duo, who began seeing each other in September. “Kendall has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They’re good.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Griffin got into the Halloween spirit prior to Jenner’s party, during a double date with her pregnant sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights on October 15. “Kylie and Kendall were both really loving and cuddly with their boyfriends,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “Both couples were almost always holding hands or had their arms around each other.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!