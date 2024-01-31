Pumptinis all around because Us Weekly has your insider guide to where the Vanderpump Rules cast really hangs out — and no, it’s not SUR.

Ariana Madix exclusively told Us in October 2023 that “no one from the cast actually still works at SUR,” despite the Bravo show’s tagline claiming it follows Lisa Vanderpump and her “wild group of employees who are working at the eatery while pursuing their dreams.”

During the season 11 Vanderpump Rules premiere, which aired on Tuesday, January 30, the cast gave fans a real look at a few of their Los Angeles hot spots and Us is recapping them in this week’s “VIP Scene” episode.

First up: Wood and Water in Sherman Oaks, California. This bistro-style eatery was the location for James Kennedy and Tom Schwartz’s meet up. While the twosome appeared to bury the hatchet and move forward as friends, James, 32, sipped on a double espresso and Schwartz, 41, drank a light beer.

The costars dipped their duck egg rolls in a sweet chili sauce, which is one of many multicultural starters on its menu. Us also recommends trying the burrata toast or the butchers board to share.

Ariana, 38, enjoyed a girl outing to The Den on Sunset with castmates Lala Kent and Katie Maloney. The trio dined al fresco at the West Hollywood restaurant and munched on comfort foods such as popcorn shrimp and seasoned fries with a side of ranch.

Elsewhere in the episode, Ariana met up with Scheana Shay for a much needed pamper session at Fairmont Spa Century Plaza. The outing ended with chocolates, oranges, sea salt and champagne.

Although the cast doesn’t hang out at SUR, Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s TomTom is a staple for the crew. On Tuesday’s episode, Sandoval, 40, was missing in action, but the rest of the gang did make an appearance.

If you’re planning a visit to TomTom, Us suggests stopping by for brunch or trying one of the Vanderpump Rules-themed cocktails. There’s the “pump & glory” and the “pumptini,” both of which feature Vanderpump Vodka.

Last, but not least, Ariana and Katie’s Something About Her sandwich shop is a must-stop eatery — once it officially opens. The establishment was supposed to start feeding locals in 2023 but it has yet to set its grand opening.

“I mean, we still are in red tape limbo essentially,” Ariana told BravoTV.com in December 2023, noting that they’re “waiting on that thumbs up” from the city to begin serving customers.

Watch the exclusive Us Weekly video above for a deep dive into the cast of Vanderpump Rules favorite eateries in L.A. Check back next week for an all-new “VIP Scene” guide.