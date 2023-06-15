As drama on Vanderpump Rules has come and gone, so have the restaurants.

Since the hit series debuted on Bravo in 2013, Lisa Vanderpump‘s businesses have set the scene for the show’s biggest story lines. Viewers were originally introduced to the cast as they faced ups and downs while working at Vanderpump’s various Los Angeles establishments, mainly SUR.

The TV personalities evolved from bartenders and waitresses over time, but Vanderpump’s eateries often remained at the center of the drama. Some of the stars even went on to launch ventures of their own, turning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum for advice.

However, drama in the cast’s personal lives has sometimes impacted their profits. When news broke in March 2023 that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split after nearly a decade of dating due to his affair with their costar Raquel Leviss, Sandoval’s career also took a hit.

In response to the scandal, fans began to turn on Schwartz & Sandy’s, which the Missouri native owns with his BFF and business partner Tom Schwartz. (The pair also run TomTom, which they opened with Vanderpump’s help.)

“In light of the recent news we appreciate the many words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our businesses,” read a statement shared via the Schwartz & Sandy’s Instagram account in March 2023 amid the fallout from Sandoval’s affair. “However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality.”

The West Hollywood spot called out the negative reviews viewers left on Yelp in the wake of the breakup. “We too are disappointed by the current situation as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant,” the post continued. “We appreciate that you may feel a certain way but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business. There are four more people involved in this venture other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.”

Schwartz, for his part, later opened up about how his friend’s scandal affected their livelihood. “It’s f–king complicated,” he told TMZ at the time. “That’s the understatement of the year. I think Tom’s OK. Really, I’m just sad about the negative impact it’s having on our business, but I think cooler heads will prevail, and I’m just gonna keep on keeping on.”

Meanwhile, Madix found success in her professional life as her sandwich shop with Katie Maloney received an influx of interest. The duo revealed during the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion, which aired in May 2023, that they made $200,000 from the shop’s merch because fans wanted to support the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor in the aftermath of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

“We have no generational wealth in our family,” Madix told Glamour in a June 2023 interview. “I want to make enough money to be able to take care of my mom and my brother and any other family members who may or may not need it. I never want to worry about it ever, ever, ever. So I will work as much as possible to not have to.”

When part 3 of the reunion aired that same month, a new item became available on Madix and Maloney’s store. The “F—k Me in This T-Shirt” top was inspired by a controversial comment Sandoval about his sex life with Madix in front of the cast as they dissected his affair.

Scroll down for a guide to every restaurant featured on Vanderpump Rules over the years: