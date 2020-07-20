Lisa Vanderpump Hosts Instagram Cooking Show After Villa Blanca Closure

Whipping up something new! Roughly two weeks after her Villa Blanca restaurant permanently closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Lisa Vanderpump put her culinary expertise to good use while quarantined in her Los Angeles home.

On Saturday, July 18, the 59-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to her Instagram to bring her at-home cooking show, which costars her daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, to life. “Very Vanderpump: A Very Silly Cooking Show!” she wrote in the caption.

“@PandoraVT and I were bored in quarantine so decided to film a fun little cooking show! Please excuse the reflections, floating heads and audio as we filmed this ourselves and Pandora edited it haha!” the reality star added. “Enjoy watching us make a mushroom & whipped ricotta crostini and a blackberry gin sour!”

The video, which is more than 17 minutes long, starts with several stunning shots of Vanderpump’s Villa Rosa estate. “We’ve been cooking so much because we’ve been so bored,” Vanderpump said while standing at her kitchen island next to her daughter, 34. “Today we’re going to do a mushroom crostini with a red wine base with onions.”

Sabo noted that the snack also includes whipped ricotta cheese, olive oil and pine nuts, as well as salt and pepper. “This is one of our favorite appetizers because it’s so heartwarming but also light,” she shared. “It’s got a really great nutty flavor from the pine nuts.”

According to Vanderpump, one of the few perks of her 80-day quarantine is being able to eat as much garlic as she wishes. “I don’t think Ken likes garlic,” she said, referring to her husband, Ken Todd. “So I actually sometimes eat it just to put him off.”

When it came time to open some wine to use to sauté the mushrooms, there was of course a Vanderpump cabernet on hand. “I think that you should always cook with wine that you would drink,” the restaurant owner explained.

Later, while the bread for the crostini was toasting in the oven, Vanderpump headed outside to her garden so she could grab some fresh thyme to use as a garnish for the savory appetizer.

“We love everything to look very beautiful,” Sabo explained as she plated the finished crostini. “It’s not just about the food, it’s also about the presentation — whether that’s the glassware or the plates.”

Vanderpump agreed, adding: “You eat with your eyes.”

This mother-daughter cooking venture comes shortly after Vanderpump’s former friend and RHOBH costar, Kyle Richards, weighed in on Villa Blanca’s permanent closure as a result of the ongoing health crisis. “All the restaurants are so hard hit in Los Angeles,” the California native, 51, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on July 8. “It really didn’t surprise me at all.”

