Another dose of Vanderpump! Lisa Vanderpump confirmed that her new series, Vanderpump Dogs, is officially coming to NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock.

A surprise commercial for the show aired on Thursday, July 16, during the 30 Rock reunion special on NBC. The Vanderpump Rules star, 59, was caught off guard by the ad, but she addressed the news one day later.

“Well good morning …I’ve known about this for months lol… Thought it was supposed to be secret,but apparently it’s announced,” Vanderpump tweeted.

Details about the show have not yet been announced, but Vanderpump Dogs is expected to follow the Bravo star’s nonprofit foundation of the same name, which aims to “create a better world for dogs.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in March 2019 that a spinoff series centered on the animal rescue center was in the works after staffers John Sessa and John Blizzard were introduced on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 premiere.

Vanderpump teased the potential series in November 2019 during an interview with Us at BravoCon.

“Well, if there was hypothetically [a show] … and if they ever announced that there was, or they wanted to do one, or I was ever going to say there was one — but I’m not — absolutely,” she said at the time.

The restaurant owner added that she thinks the show would be “very interesting” because she and her staff “see incredible stories” about dogs every day.

“I think, as we’ve seen of late, people are even more connected to dogs,” Vanderpump explained. “You even see in advertising lately, there are more dogs in advertising. I think people really have such a love and respect for these furry people. So, I think people would be very much invested in that, because I know I am.”

Vanderpump made headlines in June 2019 when she quit RHOBH after the show’s PuppyGate scandal involving her costar Dorit Kemsley. The swimwear designer, 44, adopted a dog from Vanderpump’s foundation, but the pup ended up at a kill shelter after Kemsley claimed the animal bit her husband, P.K. Kemsley, and their kids Jagger, 6, and Phoenix, 4.

The U.K. native joined the cast of RHOBH in 2010. Her spinoff series Vanderpump Rules — which chronicles her restaurant empire in California — premiered in 2013.