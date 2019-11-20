



Lisa Vanderpump does not have any tea to spill — at least not yet. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum played coy about rumors that she is planning a spinoff centered on her dog rescue center.

When Us Weekly asked Vanderpump, 59, at BravoCon whether she thinks Bravo will ever pick up her Vanderpump Dogs series, she responded, “Well, if there was hypothetically [a show] … and if they ever announced that there was, or they wanted to do one, or I was ever going to say there was one — but I’m not — absolutely.”

The reality star explained that she thinks the show would be “very interesting” because she and her staff at the Los Angeles-based center “see incredible stories” about dogs every day.

“I think, as we’ve seen of late, people are even more connected to dogs,” she told Us. “You even see in advertising lately, there are more dogs in advertising. I think people really have such a love and respect for these furry people. So, I think people would be very much invested in that, because I know I am.”

Vanderpump acknowledged that some of the dogs who come to her center have “very sad” stories, but at the end of the day, her goal is to find all of them “loving homes.”

“There’s sometimes a journey,” she continued, “and I think people would be invested in that.”

Multiple sources told Us exclusively in March that a Vanderpump Dogs series was “in the works” after staffers John Sessa and John Blizzard were introduced to viewers on the RHOBH season 9 premiere.

Vanderpump Dogs has been a bit of a sore subject for its owner, who quit RHOBH in June after the show’s headline-making PuppyGate scandal involving her costar Dorit Kemsley.

Several of Vanderpump’s former castmates have slammed her prospective spinoff. Lisa Rinna wrote on Instagram in March that her “lawyer will be calling” the restauranteur “if this indeed becomes another show.” Teddi Mellencamp, meanwhile, called the rumors “convenient” during an exclusive interview with Us that same month.

Prior to her exit, Vanderpump had starred on RHOBH since 2010. She also appears on Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon