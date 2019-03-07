Don’t make her call her lawyer. Lisa Rinna came after her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Lisa Vanderpump once news broke that the latter has a Vanderpump Dogs spinoff in the works.

“I’m a hustler. I make no bones about that. I think you get paid for what you do,” Rinna, 55, began in a lengthy rant on her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 7. “So my feeling is if we indeed are servicing a spin off we should be paid for it.”

The Days of Our Lives alum went on to clarify that she has no problem with her other castmates capitalizing on their public personas. “I am so happy for all of us to use this platform for make up lines network tv shows restaurants charitiea [sic] clothing lines fitness empires you name it I support these women 100 percent,” she continued. “But if you are gong [sic] to use our services without telling us – that we are playing out a storyline to launch a pilot for a new show and you don’t compensate us extra for that.”

Rinna concluded by threatening legal action against Vanderpump, 58. “Yeah I’m a hustler. I get paid for what I do,” she added. “So if this indeed becomes another show my lawyer will be calling. $$$$$$$$$$$$.”

Multiple sources told Us Weekly earlier this month that a spinoff centered around the Vanderpump Rules star’s animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, is “in the works.”

The establishment’s employees made waves during season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when staff member John Blizzard claimed to Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp that Dorit Kemsley’s former pup Lucy ended up at a kill shelter.

The cast thinks Vanderpump and her employees orchestrated the conversation to land a spinoff, according to an insider. “Several of the other Housewives are pissed because they feel like they were used, and specifically Teddi and Dorit were thrown under the bus and into drama all so this spinoff could happen,” the source told Us. “They are not happy about it and not happy that it’s happening with Lisa when she didn’t even show up for most of the season of filming.”

Mellencamp, 37, addressed the potential spinoff earlier this month. “Wouldn’t that be convenient? Really!” she told Us. “I wonder why they based a whole drama about a dog!”

Rinna also threw shade at the “set up” in a since-deleted tweet after the Tuesday, March 5, episode aired.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

