Many Vanderpump Rules viewers have wondered whether Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss affected his stake in TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Before his personal life blew up on a nationwide scale, Sandoval and Tom Schwartz partnered up with Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, on TomTom. The restaurant, which opened its doors in 2018, has boasted a wide variety of craft cocktails and seasonal appetizers.

Sandoval and Schwartz later decided to expand their business portfolio by teaming up to launch their own bar. After major challenges behind the scenes, Schwartz & Sandy’s was unveiled to the public in 2022 as an eclectic lounge.

The success was short-lived, however, due to Sandoval’s split from Ariana Madix. News broke in March 2023 that the pair called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to Sandoval’s affair with Leviss.

Bravo fans made Sandoval feel their wrath at the situation by leaving negative reviews about Schwartz & Sandy’s.

“In light of the recent news we appreciate the many words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our businesses,” read a statement shared via the Schwartz & Sandy’s Instagram account in March 2023. “However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality.”

The West Hollywood spot urged people not to spam their Yelp as a way to punish Sandoval.

“We too are disappointed by the current situation as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant,” the post continued. “We appreciate that you may feel a certain way but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business. There are four more people involved in this venture other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.”

Schwartz has since been candid about how his friend’s scandal affected his livelihood.

“There was a moment where people were vandalizing our spot. And it’s way out of line. I get it but vandalism is too far,” Schwartz said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April 2023. “Take a breather — go outside. And I mean this in the least patronizing way ever, but go outside and take three deep breaths.”

While Schwartz has been outspoken about the challenges his business has faced, Sandoval kept more of a low-profile in the wake of the drama. This decision has caused some Vanderpump Rules fans to question whether Sandoval is involved with TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Keep scrolling for what to know about the status of Sandoval’s connection to his restaurants:

Sandoval’s Initial Response About the Affected Restaurants

“Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing,” Sandoval wrote in an Instagram statement shortly after his affair made headlines. “Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”

Addressing the TomTom Connection On Screen

Before season 11 of Pump Rules premiered on Bravo, Vanderpump hinted that viewers would get answers about Sandoval’s future at TomTom.

“We talk a lot about that,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2024 about the “complicated” situation. “There’s a lot of backlash, and I don’t [quite] think the punishment fits the crime when it’s the whole world against you. I think it was a lot for him to deal with. So, I was there to try and facilitate some kind of cohesion.”

Vanderpump initially denied plans to buy Schwartz and Sandoval out of TomTom, saying on WWHL in March 2023, “We haven’t really discussed that. They’re my partners. I’m gonna stick by them, unless they need the money.”

Stepping Back From Schwartz & Sandy’s

According to Schwartz, Sandoval reevaluated being publicly associated with his newest bar.

“He’s sort of taking a step back. He’s been mostly a silent partner,” Schwartz said on “The Viall Files” podcast in January 2024. “Yes, he is [still financially involved].”

Schwartz also elaborated on the backlash Schwartz & Sandy’s initially received, adding, “There’s been a shift. Honestly we got doxxed. I’m not here to throw a pity party but it sucks that this business — that I put my heart and soul into — and so many people put so much time and energy into came crashing down because of one person’s actions in their personal life. But we suffered dearly. We really did. People have been coming in, there’s been an outpouring of support lately and it’s been a nice change of pace.”

Schwartz has continued to promote TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s on his social media — and featured in his Instagram bio — while Sandoval has dedicated his page to his podcast and upcoming appearances.