Tom Schwartz revealed that the aftermath of Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal included banning Sandoval from their Schwartz & Sandy’s establishment.

“We really had it bad. We all had to clean Tom’s mess. He has severely tainted the brand name,” Schwartz, 41, told Lisa Vanderpump during a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Tuesday, February 6. “My partners don’t want to work with him. He is like an absentee partner — these are their words.”

According to Schwartz, their business partners were ready to take drastic action if Sandoval, 41, didn’t stay away.

“We did ask Sandoval to step away from Schwartz & Sandy’s,” he shared. “And my partners told Tom if he comes in then they are going to close the doors and he’s not welcome there.”

Schwartz, however, found himself shocked by Sandoval’s reaction, adding, “However, I didn’t expect him to fully check out. I thought he would be more proactive with pitching ideas on how to weather this.”

In March 2023, news broke that Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his affair with their costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Bravo fans made their wrath at the situation known by leaving negative reviews about Schwartz & Sandy’s.

“We too are disappointed by the current situation as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant,” read a statement shared via the Schwartz & Sandy’s Instagram account that same month. “We appreciate that you may feel a certain way but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business. There are four more people involved in this venture other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.”

Sandoval remained in the public eye by going on tour with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, and appearing on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. At the time, Schwartz slammed Sandoval for not showing more interest in fixing the mess thrust upon their shared businesses. (The duo are also partners in TomTom with Vanderpump.)

“He made a big mess and he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses,” Schwartz said on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s “When Reality Hits” podcast in June 2023. “It’s hard for me not to be resentful of him, I’m definitely taking a break from Tom right now. I haven’t seen him in a while.”

Schwartz’s public comments came up in Tuesday’s episode when he met with Sandoval.

“I know this was collateral damage. I’m really sorry, Schwartz,” Sandoval said. “I can feel that you are angry at me. But obviously I had to tour and stuff. My bank account was literally overdrawn. Like dude, Ariana hadn’t paid any of the bills for f—king eight months. I am literally moving $1,000 around to this account and moving $500 to another to cover our mortgage.”

Sandoval was hurt by Schwartz’s decision to air out their drama with Jax, 44, noting, “It really hurt my feelings that you go on Jax’s podcast to say that I am touring to live my rockstar dreams.”

In response, Schwartz brought the topic back up to their bar. “I was upset because we are dealing with your s—tshow. I know we asked you to step away and you stepped away, but if I was in your situation, I would have been reaching out and pitching ideas,” he continued. “Pitching solutions. Like, ‘Hey guys, can I hire a publicist? I just want to let you know that that I am so sorry.'”

Schwartz said it “didn’t seem” like Sandoval “gave a s—t” about their livelihood. “Just take it. All you should be saying is I am sorry,” he told his friend. “All I care about is the business I put half a million dollars into, you put in more.”

Sandoval ultimately apologized but stood by the issues he had with Schwartz’s podcast statements.

“If you are resentful, then be resentful and say that to my face. Don’t do this backhanded s—t,” he concluded. “I f—ked up. It was f—king terrible. I know I did this and I am sorry. … It would actually help me to go in [Schwartz & Sandy’s]. I just want to move on.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.