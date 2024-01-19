Lisa Vanderpump is weighing in on Tom Sandoval’s future at TomTom — sort of. The Vanderpump Rules boss confirmed his involvement in the restaurant will be addressed during the Bravo show’s 11th season.

“We talk a lot about that,” Vanderpump, 63, told Us Weekly exclusively at the season 11 premiere event, teasing that it’s a “complicated” situation.

“There’s a lot of backlash, and I don’t [quite] think the punishment fits the crime when it’s the whole world against you,” she explained. “I think it was a lot for him to deal with. So, I was there to try and facilitate some kind of cohesion.”

Vanderpump was referring to the widespread hatred of Sandoval, 41, after news of his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss went public in March 2023. The restaurant owner referenced to Us how he had to deal with being named in a “presidential speech” and with “Adele saying he’s an a­—hole at her concert.” She also teased attempting to help Sandoval through the TomTom drama during season 11.

Fans speculated that Sandoval was cut out of the restaurant, which he co-owns with Tom Schwartz, following his public scandal. (There hasn’t been any official confirmation of his departure.)

After it was initially revealed that Sandoval had cheated on Ariana Madix amid their nine-year relationship, Vanderpump Rules viewers started to boycott his various Los Angeles-based restaurants — including his and Schwartz’s most recent business venture, Schwartz and Sandy’s.

“In light of the recent news we appreciate the many words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our businesses,” the eatery’s posted on Instagram in March 2023. “However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality.”

The statement continued with Schwartz and Sandy’s restaurant declaring they were “disappointed” by the affair as well.

“We appreciate that you may feel a certain way but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business,” the statement concluded. “There are four more people involved in this venture other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.”

When Sandoval released his initial apology days later, he also asked fans to stop slamming the restaurant online.

“Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing,” Sandoval wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. “Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”