Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Gave Us Skin, Prints and Patterns at the Season 11 Premiere 

By
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Premiere
11
Getty Images (3)

The stars of Vanderpump Rules turned the season 11 premiere red carpet into a fashion show. 

The cast, including Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney, took major style risks at the Wednesday, January 17, event held in Los Angeles with a lot of skin, patterns and interesting silhouettes. Madix, 38, was pretty in pink while Maloney, 37, showed Us her wild side in an animal-print ensemble. Kent, 33, meanwhile, channeled her inner Sporty Spice.

The show’s male stars turned heads too. Tom Sandoval commanded attention in a loose-fitting blazer, clunky shoes and his infamous lightning bolt necklace. 

If the red carpet is any indication of what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated new season, they’re in for a ride. Kent even teased to Us Weekly, “I have two speeds. We’re either ripping someone’s head off or we’re sobbing.” 

amazon-litfun-slippers

Deal of the Day

These Cozy, Indoor/Outdoor Slippers Are Actually Machine Washable — 44% Off View Deal

Season 11 follows the aftermath of Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and Sandoval’s explosive affair, which blew up his years-long relationship with Madix. (Leviss opted not to return for season 11.) 

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore on the season 11 premiere red carpet: 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 171 A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story Premiere - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 17 Feb 2023

Ariana Madix
Katie Maloney Bio

Katie Maloney
Lala Kent

Lala Kent
A-Guide-to-Every--Vanderpump-Rules--Restaurant-Featured-on-the-Bravo-Show--From-SUR-to-Something-About-Her -431

Lisa Vanderpump
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reacts to Stassi and Brittany’s Ongoing Drama

Scheana Shay
Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 173

Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz Bio

Tom Schwartz
VANDERPUMP RULES Bio 538

Vanderpump Rules

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!