The stars of Vanderpump Rules turned the season 11 premiere red carpet into a fashion show.

The cast, including Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney, took major style risks at the Wednesday, January 17, event held in Los Angeles with a lot of skin, patterns and interesting silhouettes. Madix, 38, was pretty in pink while Maloney, 37, showed Us her wild side in an animal-print ensemble. Kent, 33, meanwhile, channeled her inner Sporty Spice.

The show’s male stars turned heads too. Tom Sandoval commanded attention in a loose-fitting blazer, clunky shoes and his infamous lightning bolt necklace.

If the red carpet is any indication of what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated new season, they’re in for a ride. Kent even teased to Us Weekly, “I have two speeds. We’re either ripping someone’s head off or we’re sobbing.”

Season 11 follows the aftermath of Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and Sandoval’s explosive affair, which blew up his years-long relationship with Madix. (Leviss opted not to return for season 11.)

