Tom Sandoval is getting his revenge on a shuttered bakery after they made cakes that read “Sandoval’s a Liar” during his cheating scandal.

Los Angeles bakery Sweet Lady Jane announced their abrupt closure after 35 years in business via Instagram, causing their celebrity clientele, including Blake Lively and Sophia Bush, to flood the comments with their sadness and warm wishes. However, Sandoval, 40, had some choice words for the small business that “hurt [his] feelings.”

Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee tagged Sandoval in the comments on Wednesday, January 3, writing, “Karma!?” with a waving hand and crying laughing emoji.

“I never had a cake by [Sweet Lady Jane Cake Shop] that wasn’t super dried out,” Sandoval replied in the comments. “Maybe people started to catch on? Also, to charge $$$ selling cakes using my name in negative sangs [sic] on it really hurt my feelings and almost pushed me over the edge. Good riddance.”

Lee, 39, supported her costar and replied, “Well, now we know they were desperate to sell cakes but obviously the hatful [sic] negative approach didn’t work.”

In May 2023, Sweet Lady Jane shared an image of a cake with the words, “Sandoval’s a liar,” written in green icing across the top. “From ‘Miami Girl’ to Billie Lee — we can’t wait for #Scandoval to get even juicier tonight. Who else is watching?” the bakery captioned the photo at the time.

The Bravo-coded cake came after Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after nine years together. The pair split after Madix, 38, discovered Sandoval’s ongoing affair with then-costar Raquel Leviss. During Sandoval and Madix’s relationship, he was also accused of cheating on her with a woman in Miami, who came to be known as “Miami Girl,” and costar Lee. Sandoval denied each accusation, with Lee also denying their alleged hookup.

After being mentioned in the caption, Lee was furious and took to her own account asking fans to “boycott” the bakery. However, the drama, which became known as “cakegate,” led the business to debut its “Team Ariana” cake one week later.

Sweet Lady Jane was known for their quirky cake sayings based on internet trends, including “R.I.P. to my 20’s,” “Girl Dinner” and “Leo Szn.”

Their decision to close did not come “lightly nor quickly,” per their Instagram post.

“While the support and loyalty of our customers has been strong, sales are not enough to continue doing business in the state of California, allowing us to service our lease obligations and pay our treasured employees a living wage without passing those costs directly on to you,” the bakery wrote. “For more than three decades, we didn’t just build a loyal customer base, we created a real community. It has been a privilege to be included in your sweetest moments. Big and small.”