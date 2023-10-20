Ariana Madix is the reality star “it” girl of the year — and she’s giving Us the inside scoop on Vanderpump Rules’ biggest secrets.

“No one from the cast actually still works at SUR” Ariana, 38, exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly. While the show’s official tagline claims it follows Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump as she tries to “maintain control” over a “wild group of employees who are working at the eatery while pursuing their dreams,” the cast has gone on to pursue other endeavors since the show premiered in 2013.

Success outside of the Bravo series, however, doesn’t equate to being pampered by production. “We never get wardrobe provided to us from the show,” Ariana reveals, noting that the only time they do get hair and makeup provided is “when it comes to our cast photo shoot.”

When out on the town while filming, it’s strictly two drinks on Bravo’s tab — the rest is up to the stars to pay. “There is a drink limit while filming,” Ariana tells Us. “If you want to drink after that, you have to pay for it yourself.” Another non-negotiable? “If you’re going to have any drink whatsoever, they will make you Uber or Lyft,” she says.

The stars get a little more control when it comes to the show’s yearly group getaway — but not much. “Cast does not get any location say when it comes to trips,” Ariana explains, adding that the guest list can also be a little tricky. “When it comes to attendees for cast trips, it’s up to you if you’re the one planning the trip sometimes, but even then not really. But if you don’t want to go, you don’t have to,” she shares.

Who comes along on vacations may be an important topic of conversation for Pump Rules season 11, which began production in June. Filming picked back up just weeks after the explosive three-part season 10 finale finished airing, which featured Ariana confronting ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval after his affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

Ariana and Sandoval, 40, were together for nearly nine years before calling it quits. She pulled the plug on the relationship after discovering he had been cheating on her with Leviss, 28, for months. It’s the only “major secret romance the cameras didn’t catch,” Ariana quips to Us.

When it comes to who brings the most Pump Rules drama, the answer is clear: “I would say given the events of earlier this year, my ex [Tom],” Ariana, who has since found new love with boyfriend Daniel Wai, replies. She notes, however, that in terms of “really bringing it” for the cameras, Lala Kent “kills it” — and she means that in a good way.

Pump Rules may be filled with its fair share of drama kings and queens, but Ariana admits she’s the one who spends the most time in front of the mirror. “I take the longest to get ready,” she tells Us with a smirk.

Ariana has earned the extra prepping time. After surviving heartbreak and a — very — public breakup, she’s found the silver lining and has kept herself booked, busy and thriving. She was cast in a Lifetime movie, attended the White House Correspondents dinner, is competing on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars and is gearing up to open a sandwich shop with costar Katie Maloney.

“This situation made me realize that I can do hard things,” she shared during her Us cover shoot. “The worst-case scenario literally did happen, and I was OK. Like, look — you can handle what’s thrown at you.”