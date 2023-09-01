Vanderpump Rules cast members have offered glimpses at how much they’ve earned during their respective tenures on the hit Bravo series.

The topic of paychecks has come up in various circumstances over the years since Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013. Following Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s shocking affair behind Ariana Madix’s back — which came to light in March 2023 — the former beauty pageant recalled how money played a role in her not returning for season 11.

“I asked for equal pay with Tom and Ariana and for them to reimburse me for my treatment expenses. They refused to pay me equally,” Raquel alleged on Bethenny Frankel‘s “ReWives” podcast in August 2023. “I feel like when you pay your employees, it really shows how much you value them.”

Bethenny, for her part, claimed that the network should have offered Raquel a bigger paycheck because of the resounding success — including higher ratings — of Scandoval-related episodes.

“As people who are partially produced … Let’s just say that it’s real in a very unreal circumstance. So now you have one of the three characters that can’t even afford to pay for your treatment that you just went through,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum said while referring to Raquel’s stay in a mental health facility. “Because it’s my understanding that you get paid in a year less than my interns get paid.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Raquel’s costars, however, were quick to slam Bethenny’s take. “I know for a fact [how much Raquel made] because she thanked me for getting her with the attorney she was with last season,” Scheana Shay shared on her “Scheananigans” podcast that same month. “He was able to negotiate her $19,000 an episode. For 19 episodes, that is $361,000.”

Scroll down for everything the Vanderpump Rules cast has said about their earnings over the years: