Getting down to business. Ariana Madix is laying down the law in the first official look at her upcoming role in Lifetime’s Buying Back My Daughter.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, portrays Officer Karen in the upcoming made-for-TV movie. In official photos from the flick, Madix donned a traditional police officer uniform which includes a blue button-up, black tie, walkie talkie and shining sheriff’s badge.

In one shot, the reality star stood next to a window looking off into the distance. In the second picture, she sat at a desk while stoically pondering in her character’s office. An American flag and official police banner are displayed behind her.

Deadline reported in March that Madix landed the role in the original film. She stars alongside Meagan Good, Roger Cross and Faith Wright. The story centers around a mother named Dana (Good) who learns her daughter (Wright) is being sex trafficked on an escort website and decides to do something about it. Madix’s character is tasked to investigate the case and learn she has a personal connection to the story.

While the Florida native is best known as one of the main cast members of Pump Rules, she has acted in several movies and TV shows over the years. Madix made her film debut in the 2008 short film Swing Vote: What Side Are You On? and had a role in the movie Dead End in 2019. Most recently, the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor had a featured appearance in a 2021 episode of Paradise City.

Madix’s upcoming Lifetime role first made news weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that she and longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval called it quits. The pair dated for nearly a decade but Madix broke things off after she learned Sandoval, 40, was having a months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

Though filming for season 10 of the Bravo series had already wrapped before Scandoval, cameras resumed to capture the aftermath. The drama poured over into an explosive and emotional finale and three-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen — with the final part airing on Wednesday. Ahead of its premiere, a preview of the dramatic episode dropped that showed Madix confronting the 28-year-old former beauty queen.

“Selfish does not f–king cover it, bitch,” the actress said to Leviss. “Diabolical, demented, disgusting, subhuman. Start getting a better vocabulary to describe your f–king actions because selfish does not f–king cover it.”