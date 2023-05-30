What could it be? The season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion already has fans and cast on edge — but things took an even bigger turn amid rumors of a bombshell revelation.

In the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal, the entire cast of the hit Bravo series crossed paths to film a three-part reunion addressing the drama. However, executive producer Alex Baskin surprised viewers when he hinted at some “new information” that the stars of the show are not aware of yet.

“The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions,” he told Variety in May 2023 before the first part of the reunion aired. “I’m not saying this as a mere tease. This is true. I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space.”

Baskin went on to speculate that some cast members may not be willing to sign on for season 11 after seeing the bombshell unfold on screen. “I had thought that we needed cameras on them right away,” he added. “And I now think we need a minute.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2023 that Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his affair with Raquel. The former beauty pageant contestant and the bar owner issued individual public apologies to Ariana before facing off at the reunion taping later that same month.

Bravo executive producer — and reunion moderator — Andy Cohen later broke down his attempts to offer everyone time to address their issues.

“I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” he said on his SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in April 2023, noting that he re-asked “a lot of the stuff in front of the group” too. “I also had things — I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about. Things I had noticed so I got to do that. So that’s how we started and then we brought them to the filming group.”

As rumors started to swirl about whether the bombshell was Lisa Vanderpump‘s behind-the-scenes knowledge about the affair, the restauranteur took to social media to slam the speculation.

“Ok … no I didn’t know … until a minute before you all did … I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprules,” the SUR owner tweeted in May 2023. “I know the revelation … but it ain’t that.”

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion will continue to air on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

