Setting the record straight. Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin is addressing social media speculation that Raquel Leviss is pregnant.

“The pregnancy [rumor] was wild,” the Bravo producer told Page Six on Tuesday, May 22, while discussing the fallout from Tom Sandoval’s affair with Leviss, 28, which began when the TomTom cofounder, 40, was in a relationship with Ariana Madix. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Madix, 37, called it quits after nine years of dating due to the infidelity scandal.

Baskin proceeded to shut down speculation that the former pageant queen is expecting her first child. “She’s not pregnant, by the way,” he said.

Rumors began to swirl over the weekend when a TikTok user posted a since-removed video claiming to know Leviss’ sister and alleging that the former Miss Sonoma County has been “hiding out” at her grandmother’s home in Tucson, Arizona, amid her pregnancy.

While Leviss might not be giving birth any time soon, she did check herself into a mental health treatment facility in the aftermath of her and Sandoval’s affair.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a statement shared with Us in April read. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

After Leviss’ rehab stay was announced, Pump Rules personalities Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan took to social media to throw shade at her treatment center. “Not a mental facility! It’s a spa resort!” Madrigal, 38, commented on a @realvanderpump Instagram post sharing the news. Kathan, 32, for her part, commented, “She’s at a spa” on a post shared by the @glorifiedgossipgirl account.

Later that month, Sandoval slammed Madrigal and Kathan’s comments during an interview with TMZ, claiming that the duo “have absolutely no idea what’s going on.” He asserted that Leviss was in fact in a mental facility, adding, “Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact — that’s where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing.”

Although Baskin hasn’t “directly spoken” with Leviss since she entered the treatment facility, he noted that he’s “gotten good reports back from her team” and “from her family as well.” He added: “I think it’s a good thing for her to take a minute down and sort of assess where she is.”

Lisa Vanderpump, meanwhile, chimed in: “People need to go away. It has been a lot, so maybe she just needed to literally retreat and get herself together.”

The SUR restaurateur, 62, previously urged Bravo fans to “condemn their actions but don’t condemn the people” while discussing the controversy during a March appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “All this [online] aggression has serious ramifications. I really mean that — I think everyone should be careful,” she warned.

Leviss and Sandoval faced their costars — including Madix, 37 —during the Pump Rules season 10 reunion. Part 1 of the highly anticipated reunion premieres Wednesday, May 24, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.

In a teaser for part 1, Madix tearfully says of her ex-boyfriend and former friend, “I can’t think of two worse people, I can’t.” In another moment, Leviss concedes, “I have been super, super selfish.” Madix then shoots back, “Selfish does not cover it. Diabolical, demented, subhuman.”

During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “Call Her Daddy,” the Florida native claimed that the Schwartz & Sandy’s entrepreneur once had sex with Leviss in the guest room of their shared Los Angeles home while she was asleep in another room.

“They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f—ked her,” Madix alleged.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion kicks off on Bravo on Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET. The reunion continues on Wednesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 7.