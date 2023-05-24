A moment of reflection. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are taking things slowly in the aftermath of their affair, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Tom and Raquel never broke up because they were never a couple in the first place,” the insider says of the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder, 40, and the former pageant queen, 28. “Things were all up in the air, and they didn’t have a label on the status of things.”

Us confirmed in March that Sandoval split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix after he was caught having an affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Leviss. The TomTom co-owner and Leviss were seemingly still together in the season 10 finale, which filmed in March, but reports later circulated that the duo had called it quits.

According to the insider, however, the pair haven’t officially defined their relationship.

“Once their affair was revealed, they decided to take time out to focus on working on themselves,” the source explains. “They have no idea what the future holds, but they’re dedicated to bettering themselves and aren’t concerned with pursuing a relationship with each other — or anybody else, for that matter — right now.”

In April, Leviss checked herself into a mental health treatment facility after taping the Pump Rules reunion the month prior.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” her rep told Us in a statement at the time, adding that Leviss was not seeking help for substance abuse issues. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Some skeptics — including SUR manager Peter Madrigal — questioned whether Leviss was really at a treatment facility, but a source exclusively told Us in April that the Sonoma State University graduate was “absolutely not at a ‘spa,’ Miraval Resort or otherwise.”

Sandoval, for his part, defended his costar later that month as observers continued questioning her whereabouts. “Raquel is in a mental facility,” the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor told TMZ in April. “Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact — that’s where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing.”

The Missouri native also slammed Madrigal, 39, and Pump Rules alum Dayna Kathan for suggesting the SURver was at a spa. “[They] have absolutely no idea what’s going on,” Sandoval said.

During the season 10 finale earlier this month, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman exchanged “I love you’s” with Leviss, but the moment came after a miscommunication. When Leviss asked Sandoval how his parents took the news of their affair, he replied, “They love you.”

The former kinesiology student misheard, however, thinking he said, “I love you.” In response, she said, “I love you too.”

The musician then clarified, “I said, ‘They love you.’ But I love you too.”

For more on where Sandoval and Leviss stand now, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.