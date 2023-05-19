Weighing in. Peter Madrigal has heard the rumors about Tom Sandoval allegedly having an affair with Billie Lee before his split from Ariana Madix — and he has some thoughts on the matter.

“That was what Scheana [Shay] thought. The only thing I say is everything that you look back on with Sandoval — after this situation — you have to think about things,” Madrigal, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending the 5th annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday, May 18. “I just don’t trust the guy anymore. It’s just kind of the same. Especially after that seven month [or] eight-month affair [with Raquel Leviss].”

The SUR manager, who briefly dated Leviss, 28, in 2022, went on to say that he was “reevaluating everything” after the recent Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal.

“I don’t like to live in regrets. I don’t regret anything. It’s just a learning situation. You just move on,” he told Us, referring to his fling with the model before her August 2022 hookup with Tom Schwartz and secret romance with Sandoval, 40.

Us confirmed in March that Sandoval and Madix, 37, had called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity with Leviss. As the drama played out publicly, several Vanderpump Rules stars such as Lala Kent questioned whether the TomTom co-owner had been unfaithful in the past.

“You think this is the first time he’s been creeping around? No one chooses right off the bat, ‘I’m going to cheat on my girl with a best friend of hers.’ No. This is comfortability,” the beauty mogul, 32, said in the season 10 finale, which aired on Wednesday, May 17.

Kent claimed she had suspicions about Sandoval’s friendship with Lee, 39, for years. (The former SUR hostess appeared on the hit Bravo series from 2017 to 2018.)

“A few years ago, I heard the rumors that Tom and Billie Lee go off and do whatever they go and do,” the Utah native said during a confessional. “We need to open that case back up. It went cold and I don’t think it needs to be cold no more.”

That same month, Shay, 37, offered her own thoughts on the subject. “I think it’s true. I think a lot of things now because I feel like I just saw only the good. And now, I’m seeing a lot of the bad,” the “Good as Gold” singer told Madrigal on an episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “I don’t know. I kinda think something maybe did happen with him and Billie back in the day. And they just made a pact, you know, to not tell anyone. Because why would they?”

Lee, who has not publicly addressed the rumors, recently raised eyebrows after she was spotted spending time with Sandoval amid the controversy. In response to the April sightings, Kristen Doute slammed Lee for not supporting Madix.

“As she cried at Ariana’s house days after Ari found out … smh,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 40, who dated Sandoval from 2008 to 2013, commented on an Instagram post at the time.

Lee took to social media to defend herself, writing via Instagram that same month, “Tom and Ariana are my family. They have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side. Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways. There is a world where you can support and be there for both parties and that’s the world I choose to live in.”

She added: “There is also no reason for this to continue to be so divisive. Ariana is happy and Tom is really working hard on himself. I’ll continue to love and support them unconditionally.”

Sandoval, meanwhile, admitted to cheating on Madix with more than just Leviss during the season 10 finale. Rumors previously surfaced in 2015 about a past fling with Annemarie Maldonado, who was referred to as Miami Girl on the show.

“Ariana has always known the truth about that,” he told Shay.

Madix confirmed the revelation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that aired directly after the finale. “They slept together, it was before he and I were exclusive,” she said of Miami Girl. “I didn’t want people to think the worst about the man I was planning to spend the rest of my life with.”

Sandoval went on to say that “there was one other time” he was unfaithful. He noted it wasn’t a random person before refusing to answer more questions, saying, “It isn’t fair, I am not going into it.”

The Florida native noted she had a guess about the other mystery woman Sandoval referred to but that she was not in the Vanderpump Rules universe.

The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion kicks off on Bravo Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Jones