Tom Sandoval’s relationship with Raquel Leviss wasn’t the only indiscretion exposed on the season finale of Vanderpump Rules.

During a confrontation with Scheana Shay on the Wednesday, May 17, episode of the Bravo hit, Sandoval, 40, confessed to sleeping with “Miami Girl” at the beginning of his relationship with Ariana Madix.

“Ariana has always known the truth about that,” he claimed to Scheana, 37. As fans may recall, Sandoval repeatedly denied having sex with Annemarie Maldonado (née Kunkel) during a trip to Florida. During season 3, she flew to Los Angeles to confront him at SUR.

When Scheana pushed, Sandoval said that “there was one other time” he was unfaithful. While he wouldn’t name names, he admitted it wasn’t a “random person,” adding, “It isn’t fair, I am not going into it.”

Earlier in the episode, Lala Kent was quick to question whether the TomTom co-owner’s affair with Raquel, 28, was the first time he stepped out during his nine-year romance with Ariana.

“You think this is the first time he’s been creeping around?” Lala asks James Kennedy, Ally Lewber and Katie Maloney. “No one chooses right off the bat, ‘I’m going to cheat on my girl with a best friend of hers.’ No. This is comfortability.”

In a confessional, Lala implied something happened between Sandoval and former costar Billie Lee in the past.

“A few years ago, I heard the rumors that Tom and Billie Lee go off and do whatever they go and do,” she said. “We need to open that case back up. It went cold and I don’t think it needs to be cold no more.”

In an unaired scene from the season 7 reunion from 2019, Kristen Doute confronted Sandoval about the claims.

“[SUR employee] Jesse Montana said that you f—ked,” Kristen said.

Sandoval denied the accusations, responding, “Oh my God, no way [Jesse] did that.”

“That’s never happened,” Billie added in the old footage.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Ariana, 37, learned that Sandoval and Raquel had been sleeping together, leading Bravo to resume filming season 10 and capture the scenes aired on Wednesday’s finale. While Billie, 39, hasn’t been on the show since season 7, she defended herself when she was spotted out with Sandoval on several occasions in April.

“Tom and Ariana are my family, they have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I’m am today without them,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side. Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways.”

The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion kicks off on Wednesday, May 24, at 8 p.m. ET.