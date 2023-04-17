Billie Lee has entered the chat. The former Vanderpump Rules star stepped out with Tom Sandoval over the weekend — and at least one of Ariana Madix’s supporters isn’t pleased.

Page Six obtained photos of the former SURver, 39, who last appeared on the Bravo show in 2019, walking with Sandoval, 40, in Los Angeles on Friday, April 14. Kristen Doute subsequently called out her former castmate for hanging with the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman after his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed last month.

“As she cried at Ariana’s house days after Ari found out … smh,” Doute, 40, who hasn’t been a full-time cast member since season 8 but returned to film a scene with Madix last month, commented on a photo of the twosome crossing the street, per a screenshot obtained by fan account @Cici.Loves.You.

Lee has yet to publicly comment on her Friday night with Sandoval, but she did show love for Madix in the comments of her first Instagram pic from Coachella on Sunday, April 16.

“It’s your happiness shining through for me. 🤩,” Lee wrote.

Former and current stars of Vanderpump Rules have been buzzing about Sandoval since the affair went public on March 3 — much to the bartender’s dismay.

“Using this to make it seem like everything I have done for them — they make it out like I am a narcissist. You are taking what I did with this affair, and you are erasing the last 15 years of our friendship,” Sandoval said on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast on Tuesday, April 11. “Using all these things as content for their podcast. Fellow cast members are asking me all these questions, but you don’t want to know because you care about Ariana. You want to know so you have more content for your podcast. It is f—king disgusting to me. It is so gross. You are not someone who gives a flying f—k about Ariana. You are doing this for your own personal gain.”

Sandoval claimed to host Howie Mandel that he ended things with Madix in February — months after he first kissed Leviss in August 2022.

“Close friends did see the issues,” he said. “I don’t know [why it blew up]. I just think it was really shocking. This happened when there wasn’t a lot going on [in the news].”

Madix, for her part, has thanked her followers for their support and told TMZ on March 26 that she doesn’t “care” what Sandoval and Leviss — who are allegedly on a “break” amid the fallout — are up to.

“I don’t know what they do,” she said. “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.”

The same day Sandoval was spotted out with Lee, Leviss’ rep confirmed she had entered mental health treatment.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a statement to Us Weekly read. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Madix, meanwhile, hit all three days of Coachella — and was even spotted making out with personal trainer Daniel Wai on Sunday, but has yet to publicly comment on the status of their relationship.