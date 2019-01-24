Feeling left out. Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee opened up about how she reacted when her costars failed to invite her to a girls’ night event at work, an incident she referred to as the “biggest trigger” of her life.

The transgender reality star, 34, recalled finding out via social media that she was excluded from the July 2018 gathering. When fans noticed, one troll claimed that she was not a part of the evening because she “isn’t a real girl.”

“The sadness started to pour out of my body as tears began spattering my phone. I was hysterical,” she wrote in a Tuesday, January 22, blog post. “I started texting and calling my coworkers, asking why SUR would have a night for girls and not include me. This wasn’t someone’s birthday party. This was a work event at my place of work. On the nights I’m scheduled. AND it’s called ‘Girls’ Night’!”

Lee explained that her costars did not return her messages until she called them out publicly on Twitter. “I was told by several people that it was [Katie Maloney’s] doing and not SUR,” she claimed. “Still, I didn’t personally call out Katie. My fury was directed squarely at SUR—my workplace.”

Later, Ariana Madix reached out to try to smooth things over. “She explained how they’d mentioned me during the planning, but since Katie and I were not on the best of terms (because of Kristen [Doute] and James [Kennedy]), they decided it would be best if Scheana [Shay] and Ariana invited me,” she continued. “However, both of them forgot, leaving me to find out on Instagram. I couldn’t wrap my head around the idea of work drama getting in the way of an invite. How often do we attend work events with coworkers we don’t like? Every day! It’s work!”

Lee concluded: “What was shocking to me is how fast and furiously Katie, Kristen and [Stassi Schroeder] jumped in to defend their loyalty to the LGBTQ community but never once asked how I felt. Never once reached out to me. Never once thought about how this will effect [sic] trans kids watching. Lisa [Vanderpump] my hero May be the fairy godmother to the gay community, but just because our boss is pro-equality does not mean everyone at SUR is.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

