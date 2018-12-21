Raise your glasses high! Us Weekly staffers are breaking down the first three episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 7 on the “Watch With Us” podcast. From Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s engagement and latest business venture to James Kennedy’s cheating accusations, listen above and leave a comment with your thoughts about the season.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

