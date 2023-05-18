A raw glimpse into their split. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix‘s breakup was on full display during the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules.

“I have been with you for nine years. Back when you lived with [Tom] Schwartz, we became friends. When you were wearing combat boots and skinny jeans and didn’t have a f—king dime to your name driving a 1997 Honda Civic. I loved you then — when you had nothing,” Ariana, 37, said during an episode of the Bravo hit series, which aired on Wednesday, May 17. “You got a little bit of money, a bar, a little band and now this girl [Raquel Leviss] is going to act like she’s enamored with you? Because that is what you want. You want someone just to gas you up.”

She continued: “That girl is searching for identity in men. She has no identity of her own. She was willing to stoop so low as to f—k one of her best friend’s life partners and that is someone you think is a good person you should be around?”

After Ariana pointed out that Tom, 40, didn’t apologize to her for the affair, he claimed she “put pressure” on him to “stay in” their relationship. In response, the Florida native questioned why her ex-boyfriend didn’t walk out after his alleged failed attempts to call it quits.

“If that was true then you should have never been in my bed after that. You have to end it. You have to leave,” she added. “At that point you were already f—king Raquel. … Don’t be a f—king coward.”

Later in the scene, the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor made it clear that she will “never speak” to Tom again.

“I regret every moment I stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You are worth nothing and I want you feel that deep in your soul,” Ariana concluded. “I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman who stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you. Hear my words and know that is how I feel about you. I regret ever loving you.”

The finale featured the first footage of the couple after news broke about the TomTom cofounder’s affair with their Raquel, 28. After the scandal made headlines in March, Ariana broke her silence on social media after a brief hiatus from the app.

“Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she wrote. “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

Ariana continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

Tom, for his part, apologized for the second time after he was slammed for not including Ariana in his first social media apology. Raquel also issued a public statement about her relationship with the Missouri native — in which she tried to make amends with Ariana — before the trio reunited at the season 10 reunion taping.

In her lengthy message, the model noted that she was planning to speak to “a counselor” about her issues. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she wrote via Instagram in March, later checking into treatment. “I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

After hosting the reunion, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen teased what went down between the cast members.

“I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” he said on his SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in April, noting that he re-asked “a lot of the stuff in front of the group” too. “I also had things — I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about. Things I had noticed so I got to do that. So that’s how we started and then we brought them to the filming group.”

The TV host is set to have a tell-all interview with Ariana on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen immediately after the season 10 finale. The appearance marks the first time the former SUR bartender will speak publicly about the scandal.

The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion special will start to air on Bravo Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET.