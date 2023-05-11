In the hot seat. Andy Cohen dropped some major hints about Tom Sandoval‘s state of mind during the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules.

“I can tell you that Tom Sandoval was really a shell of himself at the reunion. He was shaking and he was thin,” the Bravo executive producer, 54, teased during the Wednesday, May 10, episode of The View.

Cohen also confirmed that Ariana Madix will return to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on May 17 to address her ex-boyfriend’s cheating scandal. The former couple made headlines in March when news broke that Sandoval, 40, and Madix, 37, called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his affair with Raquel Leviss.

The model, 28, for her part, issued a public apology to Madix amid the drama. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram that same month.

Meanwhile, Sandoval received backlash for initially only requesting that fans not post negative reviews about his Los Angeles businesses. The Missouri native ultimately apologized to his ex on social media — but has since defended his choices by claiming he tried to end his relationship with Madix in the past.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew,” he alleged on an episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast in April. “She was trying to, like convince me not to be broken up … but that was not the case. She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did. She was like, ‘So, what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘What? We’re broken up.’ … I was like, ‘We’ll talk about this later, I gotta go do my show.'”

According to Tom, the former SUR bartender was “fully in denial” about their breakup. “It scared me. It really scared me,” he said after claiming he and the Florida native parted ways on Valentine’s Day. “That’s why, like you say, ‘Why didn’t you just break up with her then?’ It’s because of the threat of … self-sabotaging. And you know how f–king — how much that hurts me?”

The Tom Sandoval & ​The Most Extras frontman also broke down the personal issues that made him want to change his life. “As I turned 40, I started to look at my life and it looked very bleak,” he detailed. “I started to lose my optimism in life and my drive. I started to feel trapped. I started thinking like, ‘I don’t need this house, I don’t need this s–t, but I feel like I need to make a change to feel motivated, to feel optimistic again.'”

Sandoval and Leviss reunited with Madix on screen to address the scandal while filming the season 10 reunion in late March. After the taping, Cohen teased what went down between the cast members.

“I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” he said on his SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in April, noting that he re-asked “a lot of the stuff in front of the group” too. “I also had things — I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about. Things I had noticed so I got to do that. So that’s how we started and then we brought them to the filming group.”

Lala Kent, however, shocked fans when she revealed that things nearly got physical, saying on Amazon Live late last month, “I’m not gonna say who it was. I will say Andy got involved. He could hardly control it, so security got involved. I won’t say who was trying to brawl or whatever, but it was very heated the entire day.”

The season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the three-part reunion special.