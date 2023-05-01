Clear your calendar, Bravo fans! Lisa Vanderpump offered an update on the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules, and it sounds like it’s going to be epic.

“It’s going to be long. It’s going to be very long,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 62, teased to Extra on Saturday, April 29, while attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. “I mean, normally, the maximum they do is three [parts]. I think they could do three, four weeks of it [because] there’s so much stuff that goes down.”

The restaurateur noted that she couldn’t say too much about the reunion, which taped in March, but she promised viewers that they’ll get some new insight into Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss, which led to his split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix. “There [were] a lot of feelings that needed to be worked out,” Vanderpump explained. “I can’t say it’s the end of that story. Maybe it’s just the beginning of another one but … it’s complicated.”

Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association DinnerUs Weekly confirmed in March that Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 40, split after the TomTom co-owner was caught having an affair with their Pump Rules costar Leviss, 28. Various members of the cast have spoken out about the scandal’s aftermath, but fans are still eager to find out what happened in the reunion, which Andy Cohen has called “really confrontational.” After the episode taped in late March, the Bravo exec, 54, told fans that “nothing was left unsaid.”

The situation — now known to viewers as Scandoval — has become such a cultural phenomenon that Vanderpump and Madix were invited to the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner with Lala Kent. During the event, host Roy Wood Jr. mentioned the show during a bit about Tucker Carlson‘s recent exit from Fox News.

“Scandals have been devouring careers this year,” the comedian, 44, said on Saturday. “Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Daily Show correspondent went on to note that he wasn’t fully caught up on the drama. “I don’t know what Vanderpump Rules is about, I’ve watched it a couple of times. My friends told me it’s like BMF but for white people. Or is that Succession?” Wood quipped as Madix was caught on camera laughing in the audience. “No, Succession is Power for white people. No, Tucker Carlson is Power for white people. No, that’s white power — you know what, never mind.”

Ahead of the gala, Madix told Entertainment Tonight that she was “so excited” to be invited to the prestigious event. “To be able to experience this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a moment that I’ve honestly dreamed of,” the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor added.

Even though she had to experience her breakup in a very public way, Madix noted that the aftermath actually taught her something very useful about herself. “[I’ve learned] that I can do anything,” the Florida native told ET. “I can handle anything.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.