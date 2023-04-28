Scandoval escalates on the upcoming Wednesday, May 3, episode of Vanderpump Rules — and Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd are at the center of the investigation into Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ relationship.

“You know Raquel slept at Sandoval’s that night, right?” Lala Kent tells James Kennedy in a lengthy clip released by Bravo on Thursday, April 27, before setting the scene via narration.

“So let’s get this straight. A few days ago, Katie [Maloney] was at Villa Rosa, working on sandwiches, while Ariana [Madix] was back home at her grandmother’s funeral,” Lala says. “They are tasting sandwiches when Ken walks out and drops the mother of all gossip bombs.”

As teased in the preview at the end of the April 27 episode, Lisa’s husband says, “I can’t believe that Tom Sandoval had Raquel over when Ariana is away, in the jacuzzi as well … and she stayed all night.”

Cutting back to Lala’s side of the story, the “Boy” singer explains: “The day before, Lisa is doing a tasting for the new menu at SUR when Raquel rolls up an hour and a half late.”

Raquel is seen telling her boss that she “overslept” and “stayed up late” after the group beach day.

“I went back to Tom’s place and we went in the jacuzzi with Schwartz,” she says, admitting that she spent the night at Sandoval’s. “Nothing happened though.”

Raquel confesses it “looks bad” as Lisa explains: “It doesn’t matter whether anything happened, it’s just the fact you were there.”

The former beauty queen adds, ”It was just easier to sleep on the couch and stay the night.”

Lisa subsequently FaceTimes Sandoval. “I’m calling you because Raquel has just shown up here, an hour and a half late, looking like a bag of s—t,” she says as Schwartz and Sandoval laugh.

“We hung out for a little bit, she literally dipped out. Like, I don’t know, actually, she left early,” Sandoval replies.

Lisa questions Sandoval as he fumbles over his words, asking: ”So she didn’t stay the night?”

“I said she dipped out, which is true,” he says.

Not convinced, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum asks again. “What does dipped out mean? …. Did she spend the night at your house? Did she or not, yes or no?”

“Yes,” Sandoval finally says. “But, like, dude.”

“I’m not dude,” Lisa fires back. Sandoval, getting frustrated, concludes that he has “people crash at my house” all the time.

While the scenes that will air on May 3 were filmed in September 2022, Ariana doesn’t learn that Sandoval, whom she started dating in 2014, was actually having an affair with Raquel until March 1. When the bombshell was dropped in the news last month, Bravo picked up cameras and resumed filming season 10.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.