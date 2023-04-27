The second half of season 10 of Vanderpump Rules continues to be a series of signs pointing to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair — and Lala Kent is proving to be a whistleblower.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, May 3, episode of the Bravo hit, Lala, 32, Katie Maloney and Kristina Kelly debrief Sandoval’s reaction to questions about his romance with Ariana Madix in the prior episode.

“He was so hellbent in believing that I’m spreading this rumor about him and Ariana having an open relationship when I never said that,” Katie, 37, tells her friends.

During the April 26 episode, Sandoval was informed that Ally Lewber told Katie, Lala and Kristina, 35, that she saw him and Raquel, 28, dancing at The Abbey at 1 a.m. According to Ally, the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host reacted to the sighting by saying Sandoval and Ariana, 37, who have been dating since 2014, have a “weird no rules thing.”

In Us’ preview, Lala repeatedly says it’s not “that far-fetched” to think the pair have an unconventional romance.

“I hooked up with Ariana in the back of his car while he drove and had we been in, like, a bedroom, he probably would’ve participated,” she notes, referring to the backseat hookup that was exposed during season 7.

Katie then points out that it doesn’t “matter” because she “didn’t say” that the twosome had an open relationship.

“But since it’s out there with them thinking that you did, like, let’s break it down really,” Lala insists.

In her confessional, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder notes “something don’t smell right with this Raquel and Sandoval ‘friendship.’”

Lala declares, “I know better than anybody that when you have a dude who’s your best friend, who’s there during difficult times and then you add alcohol — you end up sitting on their face.”

Us previously confirmed that Ariana discovered on March 1 that Sandoval and Raquel had been having a months-long affair. He later confessed he first kissed the former beauty queen in early August 2022 amid production on season 10.

Sandoval and Raquel have since said they are on a “break” as the fallout from the affair continues — and the red flags begin to air on Vanderpump Rules.

“I was seeing things that just didn’t add up,” Lala explained to Jeff Lewis on March 28, teasing the Easter eggs will play out on the show. “And then I learned after [the affair] was confirmed a lot of the things everyone else saw and they didn’t think it was red flags like opening the door and seeing Raquel and Sandoval under covers together. And they’re like ‘Oh, this is weird but they’re just best friends.’ I’m like, ‘What?’”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.