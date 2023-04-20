Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were impressed with Raquel Leviss during the Wednesday, April 19, episode of Vanderpump Rules — but not in a good way.

“This whole time she’s just putting on a show to make it look like there’s nothing going on between her and [Tom Sandoval],” the 43-year-old former SUR bartender said on the latest episode of Peacock’s Watch With special. “Going on a date with Oliver [Saunders], kissing [Tom] Schwartz, this is all a facade. This is all for show. She should really consider acting.”

Brittany, 34, noted that watching the episodes, which were filmed in late August 2022 and early September 2022, is “blowing” her mind after learning about Raquel, 28, and Sandoval’s months-long affair — which led to the end of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix — in March.

“I didn’t think she had it in her. I thought she was a nice, sweet girl,” the Kentucky native said.

Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo hit followed the aftermath of Raquel making out with Schwartz, 40, during a cast trip to Mexico. While the beauty queen has denied that she faked feelings for Schwartz to hide her connection with Sandoval, 40, Jax isn’t convinced.

“Oh God, with this sad story of Schwartz showing interest. Like, I’m over this already. Just say, ‘Listen, Sandoval made me do this because we’re hooking up.’ Ugh,” he said.

After watching Lisa Vanderpump tell Schwartz to “take responsibility” for the Raquel mess in another scene, Jax got annoyed. “[Sandoval is] the one that put him up to that! I’m sorry, that’s the truth,” he said. “That’s what happened. I’ve never been wrong about anything that’s happened on this show.”

Sandoval confirmed earlier this month that he had already kissed Raquel prior to her smooch with Schwartz in Mexico. After their initial hookup, Sandoval continued to spend time with Raquel — something Ally Lewber questioned on Wednesday’s episode when she saw the twosome dancing at The Abbey at 1 a.m.

“That is insane that they are going to The Abbey where we all hang out,” Brittany said. “It’s so close to all of Lisa’s restaurants in West Hollywood and they’re dancing at 1 a.m. thinking no one is going to notice, ‘Hey there’s Tom Sandoval and Raquel from Vanderpump Rules!’ … This is in our territory.”

Jax, who previously admitted to cheating on Brittany two years before their 2019 wedding, agreed: “There’s some dumb moves [that] I’ve done, but this dumb.”

Elsewhere during Wednesday’s installment, Raquel spent time with Oliver after hooking up with him in Las Vegas earlier in the season.

Brittany and Jax joked that Raquel called Sandoval after her “date” with Garcelle Beauvais’ son and told him: “Don’t worry, the decoy is set.

Both the California native and Sandoval have apologized to Ariana, 37, for their actions. While Raquel checked into a mental health facility earlier this month, he appeared on Howie Mandel’s podcast to defend himself. During the interview, he noted he and Raquel are on a “break.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, while Peacock drops Watch With on Thursdays.