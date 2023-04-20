Offering some advice. Jax Taylor was shocked by Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz‘s financial issues ahead of Schwartz & Sandy’s official opening.

“He borrowed his mom’s retirement money? … I can’t believe he borrowed $250,000 of his mom’s retirement. Dude — and against your house? Jesus, do you think before you do things?” Jax, 43, said during his and wife Brittany Cartwright’s three-episode stint on Peacock’s Watch With feature, which started streaming on Thursday, April 20.

During the new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval, 40, said he was frustrated with how long it was taking to open their second bar. “Either we open or we are f—ked,” the Missouri native yelled at Schwartz’s & Sandy’s general manager, Brett Bakman. “If we have to serve f—king goddamn potato chips out of there, we do it. Otherwise, we lose this place.”

Sandoval previously revealed he borrowed money from family and leveraged the mortgage on his Los Angeles home for the new business venture. Schwartz, 40, for his part, called out his professional partner for choosing to “huff and puff” about the issues but not backing it up “with your actions and effort.”

While watching the scenes with Brittany, 34, Jax questioned how Sandoval’s financial decisions would affect his career going forward. “You’re 40-something years old and going to be left with nothing. I’m so glad I’m not single and like that,” the Michigan native, who hasn’t appeared on Vanderpump Rules since 2020, quipped.

Sandoval and Schwartz, who ultimately opened their lounge in November 2022, recently faced a decline in business. After news broke in March about Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss, the TV personality issued a statement asking fans not to take their anger out on his restaurants.

The official account for Schwartz & Sandy’s also addressed the backlash they received from Vanderpump Rules viewers due to their owner’s involvement in a public cheating scandal. (Sandoval’s nearly decade-long relationship with Ariana Madix came to an end following his infidelity.)

“In light of the recent news we appreciate the many words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our businesses,” a statement from the bar’s Instagram account read on March 4. “However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality.”

In the lengthy statement, the page for the West Hollywood establishment called out the negative reviews on Yelp in response to the drama. “We too are disappointed by the current situation as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant,” the post continued. “We appreciate that you may feel a certain way but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business. There are four more people involved in this venture other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.”

Schwartz, who hooked up with Leviss, 28, in August 2022 after his split from Katie Maloney, admitted that the drama affected his and Sandoval’s livelihood, telling TMZ: “It’s f–king complicated. That’s the understatement of the year. I think Tom’s OK. Really, I’m just sad about the negative impact it’s having on our business, but I think cooler heads will prevail, and I’m just gonna keep on keeping on.”

One month later, Schwartz raised eyebrows when he requested empathy for Sandoval.

“First of all, Ariana, love you. I know you don’t love me right now, but I still love you. And also, Tom, I know the whole world hates you. But I’m not going to abandon you, old buddy. I’m not going to abandon you,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “He knows he’s a monster for what he did. If you see him, maybe give him a hug. Even if he doesn’t deserve it, give him a hug. He’s down bad.”

Meanwhile, Sandoval recalled being in “fight-or-flight” after his personal life affected his career. “I was literally on the run like I was wanted for a triple homicide. I didn’t shower for days. I was in the same clothes for days. Didn’t have my medication,” he said on an episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast earlier this month. “It did at times turn me into a total a–hole.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, while Peacock drops “Watch With” on Thursdays.