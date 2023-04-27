The hits just keep coming. Scheana Shay offered a glimpse at what Vanderpump Rules viewers can expect now that Tom Sandoval‘s bond with Raquel Leviss is a major story line.

After a new episode aired on Wednesday, April 26, a fan account speculated about the timeline of events, tweeting, “Reminder: when Ariana called Sandoval to tell him about her grandmother, he refused to leave the party he was at to comfort her because he ‘couldn’t’ get an Uber. And yes, Raquel was at the party. #pumprules.”

Scheana, 37, for her part, hinted that there was more footage of key moments amid Tom, 40, and Raquel’s secret relationship, writing, “Oh just wait til you see this play out in the next episode 😳😳😳.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that the TomTom co-owner and Ariana Madix called it quits after she learned of his affair with Raquel, 28. Several Vanderpump Rules stars and alums have since recalled moments where they began to question Raquel and Tom’s connection before their cheating scandal made headlines.

Jax Taylor, for his part, broke down an interaction he witnessed between Tom and the pageant queen while Ariana, 37, wasn’t around.

“Last time we saw him was at a friend’s house in Orange County for Labor Day — and they were both together — now it makes sense,” the former reality star, 43, claimed during a March 22 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I didn’t understand it at the beginning.”

Jax continued: “They were together and I don’t remember but I think Ariana called him and said, ‘Hey, my grandmother passed away or got sick.’ He didn’t go home — he didn’t leave. He used the fact that he couldn’t get an Uber. Meanwhile, people were coming in and out of the house all day long.”

A source close to Tom, however, told Us that Taylor’s claims were untrue and the former coworkers haven’t seen each other in over a year.

More recently, the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder alleged that he tried to break up with Ariana weeks before his affair was uncovered — but she was “fully in denial” about calling it quits. “It scared me. It really scared me,” he said on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast earlier this month, claiming a breakup conversation happened on Valentine’s Day. “That’s why, like you say, ‘Why didn’t you just break up with her then?’ It’s because of the threat of … self-sabotaging. And you know how f–king — how much that hurts me?”

The Florida native, for her part, has seemingly moved on from Tom as the fallout from the scandal continues. She sparked romance rumors with fitness coach Daniel Wai earlier this month after they were seen packing on the PDA at Coachella.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor “isn’t totally ready to jump” into a serious relationship. “She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years,” the insider shared, noting that Ariana is “single and is having the time of her life” after her split from Tom.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.