Caught in the crosshairs. Mauricio Umansky is opening up about how his wife Kyle Richards’ feud with Lisa Vanderpump affected his rapport with the restaurateur’s husband, Ken Todd.

“I saw him after all of this s—t happened,” Umansky, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly of Todd, 77, while promoting his new book, The Dealmaker. “I went right up to him and gave him a hug and a handshake and he wouldn’t shake my hand and he wouldn’t hug me.”

Although The Agency founder noted that the exchange happened “a long time ago,” he felt that he and Todd could’ve been civil to each other despite their wives’ problems. “To me, it’s like, ‘Well, wait a minute. You and I didn’t do anything.’ Like, this is bulls—t,” he said.

Richards, 54, and Vanderpump, 62, had a falling out during season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired in 2019. The longtime friends butted heads after their costar Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from the Vanderpump Dog Foundation and later gave the puppy away. Several of the SUR owner’s costars — including Richards — accused her of leaking stories about the fiasco to the press, a claim she has vehemently denied.

“For me to put my hand to God and swear on my children’s life and still have my friend disbelieve me is unacceptable,” the TomTom co-owner wrote via her Bravo TV blog in March 2019. “I assure you, if any of my friends were as vociferous in their statement of innocence, holding up their children’s life … guess what? I would believe them. That is where the show started but is ultimately where our friendship finished.”

Umansky, for his part, said there was “no option” for him and Todd to stay friends after the beef. “I was gonna back my wife 100 percent of the way and Ken was gonna back his wife 100 percent of the way,” he explained.

Despite the Mexico native’s loyalty to Richards — whom he wed in 1996 — he noted that he still has a fondness for Todd.

“We liked each other. I still like him. I mean, I don’t have anything against him,” he said. “I’m very much, you know, ‘Whatever my wife says is right,’… but Ken’s even more so.”

Although the real estate mogul is no longer tight with Todd, he noted that he is still good friends with other Real Housewives husbands including Dorit’s husband, PK Kemsley, Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, and Adrienne Maloof’s ex-husband, Paul Nassif.

In addition to standing by his wife amid friendship drama, Umansky also supports Richards’ health journey.

“She’s healthy, she’s working out, she’s happy,” he told Us of the Little House on the Prairie alum’s recent weight loss transformation. “She got on this mojo back in the summer, quit drinking and just went for full health. And she’s one of those people that once she gets something in her mind, you can’t stop that.”

After Richards shared a photo in January that showed off her slimmed-down figure, fans speculated that she’d used Ozempic — a weight loss drug developed for adults with type 2 diabetes — to shed pounds.

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” the Halloween Kills actress subsequently wrote via Instagram, shutting down the rumors.

Umansky, for his part, added of his wife’s “hot” body: “She feels great, she looks great, she’s happy, and that’s all that matters.”

The Bravolebrities share daughters Alexia, 26, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepdad of Richards’ 34-year-old daughter Farrah, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi