Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was living her best life at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner — and didn’t let a dig at her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal ruin her evening.

“Scandals have been devouring careers this year,” Daily Show personality Roy Wood Jr. said in his roast on Saturday, April 29, which was broadcast on NBC News. “Tucker [Carlson] got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules.”

The comedian, 44, compared Carlson’s April Fox News exit to Sandoval’s own scandal. Us Weekly confirmed last month that the TomTom founder, 40, had split from Madix, 37, after nine years of dating following his months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

Both Sandoval and Leviss, 28, have apologized for their actions and paused their romantic relationship, as Madix focuses on moving on as a single woman.

“Ariana is single and is having the time of her life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month after the Florida native was spotted making out with Daniel Wai at Coachella. “She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years.”

The insider added: “She is allowed to date whoever she wants and was having an amazing time at Coachella with Daniel. She’s definitely open to seeing where things go with Daniel, but at the same time, Ariana isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship.”

Madix further proved to be in good spirits at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where the Fancy AF Cocktails author looked angelic in a white ballgown and coordinating cape. During Wood’s set, the cameras caught Madix concealing her laughter when she heard the dig at her former partner.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I don’t know what Vanderpump Rules is about, I’ve watched it a couple of times. My friends told me it’s like BMF but for white people. Or is that Succession?” Wood added on Saturday. “No, Succession is Power for white people. No, Tucker Carlson is Power for white people. No, that’s white power — you know what, never mind.”

Madix, who later reposted footage of Wood’s joke onto her Instagram Story, attended the political gala with her Vanderpump Rules costars Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent.

“I promise I’ll stop posting soon but this was a current experience that I was very grateful to be a part of,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, 32, wrote via her Stories on Saturday, sharing a slew of pics from the evening. “Thank you, LA Times.”

Vanderpump, 62, also uploaded the trio’s red carpet pics via her Instagram, referring to the group as the “perfect ménage-à-trois.”