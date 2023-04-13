Dragging them through the dirt? Lala Kent had plenty of choice words to throw Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ way after crossing paths with them again at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

Kent, 32, revealed when she initially began to suspect that Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, were having an affair during her Wednesday, April 12, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I started becoming suspicious want to say in August. When it began, allegedly,” she said, adding that it’s a “tie” when it comes to who she blames more for the cheating scandal.

“Raquel was [Ariana Madix’s] best friend and that’s who you lean on when your man does dirty stuff,” she explained, noting that she thought Madix, 37, and Sandoval would “break up” before he and Leviss got together. (Madix and the Michigan native dated for nine years before she pulled the plug on their romance in March.)

The Vault actress also shared that she believes Leviss — who she referred to as “sick” — is “in love” with Sandoval, but the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer “is incapable of that type of emotion.”

When asked if she believed Tom Schwartz — who made out with Leviss at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding — was a “decoy” for the former beauty queen’s affair with Sandoval, Kent said she doesn’t believe the Minnesota native, 40, knew he was part of a bigger plan.

“I think Schwartz was absolutely the decoy [but] I don’t think he realized it and that’s what’s so gross about it,” she told host Andy Cohen, adding that Sandoval was probably happy about his BFF’s makeout with Leviss because it “threw people off the scent” of the affair.

The beauty mogul has publicly shown her support for Madix after news broke last month about Sandoval, 40, and Leviss’ affair. Amid the drama, the TomTom co-owner broke his silence by addressing the negative reviews his Los Angeles restaurants received as a result of the scandal.

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation … Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” Sandoval wrote via Instagram in March. “Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.

Kent, for her part, slammed the post for not including any mention of Madix. (Sandoval later issued a second statement with an apology for his ex-girlfriend.)

“S*ndoval. Shut up. Employees, abort mission,” she wrote via Instagram Stories on March 4. “Where’s Ariana’s apology in this? It’s called narcissism … & and it’s terrifying.”

Leviss, meanwhile, addressed the scandal by issuing a public apology to the Florida native. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram on March 8.

The reality star noted that she was going to speak to “a counselor” about her issues. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she continued. “I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

The Vanderpump Rules cast reunited late last month to tape the reunion after previously filming new footage for the hit Bravo series. Kent opened up about how the upcoming Bravo special affected her on an emotional level.

“That was the most exhausting reunion I’ve ever done in my life,” she explained via Instagram Stories at the time. “I’m drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream, but I’m happy to be home now with my little one, crawl in bed, watch Seinfeld and just, like, regroup.”

After filming the season 10 reunion, Sandoval dropped some major bombshells about what led to the end of his relationship with Madix.

“Like many relationships, it felt like it became more of like a best friends, family [thing] — sometimes roommates,” he said during the Tuesday, April 11, episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “There were a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking the intimacy, the connection. We would travel more by ourselves than we would together. I would go to weddings by myself.”

The bar owner also recalled his first kiss with Leviss, which took place in summer 2022. “It was magnetic,” he gushed. “I felt something that I hadn’t felt in so long, like emotionally.”

Kent, for her part, told Cohen, 54, on Wednesday that while she has only seen “clips” of Sandoval’s conversation with Howie Mandel, she “doesn’t like the slander about Ariana.”

“He needs to shutup,” she explained. “I told him to shutup a long time ago and I was doing him a favor.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursday nights on Bravo and is available next day on Peacock.